Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

Percentages: FG .391, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Oubre Jr. 5-11, Hayward 1-3, Bouknight 1-5, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, Jones 0-2, Maledon 0-2, Washington 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 12 (McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Richards 2, Bouknight, Jones, Maledon, Oubre Jr., Thor,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

Percentages: FG .418, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Bey 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-7, Stewart 2-3, Hayes 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Livers 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Bogdanovic 7, Bey 3, Hayes 3, Cunningham 2,...
Cleveland 114, Boston 113

Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Bowling Green 13, Western Michigan 9

BGSU_Fannin 8 run (Lawler kick), 13:39. WMU_Crooms 39 pass from Bourguet (run failed), 3:11. WMU_FG Domschke 31, 5:28. RUSHING_W. Michigan, Tyler 26-93, Bourguet 7-29, Abdus-Salaam 2-5, Hrabowski 1-0. Bowling Green, Patterson 10-56, Keith 10-53, J.Johnson 3-18, Fannin 1-8, Sims 1-5, Lewis 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 2), McDonald 5-(minus 7). PASSING_W....
KALAMAZOO, MI
Central Michigan 35, N. Illinois 22

CMU_Bauer 6 run (Meeder kick), 10:30. CMU_Jo.Wilson 23 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 4:50. CMU_T.Davis 15 pass from D.Richardson (Meeder kick), 7:38. NIU_Soraghan 11 pass from Cremascoli (J.Richardson kick), 6:29. CMU_Bauer 7 run (Meeder kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. NIU_Tewes 34 pass from Cremascoli (Cremascoli pass from Thornton), 14:18. NIU_Green-May 57...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

Percentages: FG .538, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Banton 3-3, Boucher 3-5, Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Siakam 1-5, Achiuwa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 11 (Siakam 3, Anunoby 2,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

