Jasper, TX

Lake Charles American Press

Head-on collision in Lacassine claims the life of Texas woman

A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
ORANGE, TX
scttx.com

SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident

November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
SHELBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning shooting at same home where child, teen shot last week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man was shot mid-morning Friday, at the same house where a child and a teen were shot nearly a week ago. Police responded to the area of Woodville Avenue and Fonville Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., after receiving a call about shots being fired. Further investigation led police to the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Florine Houston

Florine Houston went to her new home in Heaven Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Funeral services for Ms. Houston will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also be at...
JASPER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
kogt.com

Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards

Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

ETAL announces Winter Open

Call to all local and regional artists 18 years or older. Entries for the upcoming ETAL Winter Open will be accepted at the East Texas Regional Arts Center Thursday, November 9th between 10am and 2pm. Works may be entered in two divisions: creative or realism. Works will be judged and $300 split between the top three winners in each division. An additional $100 will be awarded to the Best of Show. A $35 entry allows up to 3 entries. There are size limitations. Both 2 and 3 dimensional works are eligible. Call 409-382-7677 or 409-384-2404 for details. You may also email us at etal07@yahoo.com. Opening reception will be Saturday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the East Texas Regional Arts Center 364 N Austin, Jasper, TX corner of Austin and Crockett.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider

Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Curtis O. Hall, Jr.

Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Shirley Morgan

Shirley Morgan, 73, of Kirbyville died Monday, October 31, 2022 at her daughters home in Kyle, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 5, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Davis Cemetery in Beulah Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

