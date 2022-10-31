Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Head-on collision in Lacassine claims the life of Texas woman
A Texas woman was killed Friday and a 3-year-old seriously injured Friday as the result of a head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish. The fatal crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit, according to State Police. The crash claimed the life of...
fox26houston.com
CLEAR ALERT issued for woman believed to be in 'imminent danger' last seen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas - Authorities have issued a CLEAR ALERT for a woman believed to be in "imminent danger" last seen in Beaumont. Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of San Jacinto St. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. She has been described as 4'8" weighing about 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
KFDM-TV
Woman describes shock, fear, anger after another drive-by shooting targeting her home
BEAUMONT — A woman says a man injured in a drive-by shooting at her home was alone at the time and helping the family move out after a previous drive-by left her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter injured. The 26-year-old man was shot at about 10 a.m. Friday in...
Beaumont Police investigating Friday morning shooting at same home where child, teen shot last week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man was shot mid-morning Friday, at the same house where a child and a teen were shot nearly a week ago. Police responded to the area of Woodville Avenue and Fonville Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., after receiving a call about shots being fired. Further investigation led police to the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. On Friday, officials issued a...
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
kjas.com
Florine Houston
Florine Houston went to her new home in Heaven Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the age of 88. Funeral services for Ms. Houston will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 446 FM 777, Jasper, Texas at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will also be at...
kjas.com
Young people learned about public service at 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day
Organizers say there was a very good turnout of young people on Thursday at the 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day. According to Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter, about 700-800 students from seven different school districts attended. Gunter said those school districts were Jasper, Newton, Burkeville, Brookeland, Woodville, Spurger, and Kirbyville.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition. Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries. A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator...
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
kjas.com
ETAL announces Winter Open
Call to all local and regional artists 18 years or older. Entries for the upcoming ETAL Winter Open will be accepted at the East Texas Regional Arts Center Thursday, November 9th between 10am and 2pm. Works may be entered in two divisions: creative or realism. Works will be judged and $300 split between the top three winners in each division. An additional $100 will be awarded to the Best of Show. A $35 entry allows up to 3 entries. There are size limitations. Both 2 and 3 dimensional works are eligible. Call 409-382-7677 or 409-384-2404 for details. You may also email us at etal07@yahoo.com. Opening reception will be Saturday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the East Texas Regional Arts Center 364 N Austin, Jasper, TX corner of Austin and Crockett.
kjas.com
ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider
Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
kjas.com
Curtis O. Hall, Jr.
Curtis O. Hall, Jr., 79, of Kirbyville died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, Nov,. 7, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Monday prior to services. Born...
kjas.com
Shirley Morgan
Shirley Morgan, 73, of Kirbyville died Monday, October 31, 2022 at her daughters home in Kyle, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 5, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Davis Cemetery in Beulah Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
