Call to all local and regional artists 18 years or older. Entries for the upcoming ETAL Winter Open will be accepted at the East Texas Regional Arts Center Thursday, November 9th between 10am and 2pm. Works may be entered in two divisions: creative or realism. Works will be judged and $300 split between the top three winners in each division. An additional $100 will be awarded to the Best of Show. A $35 entry allows up to 3 entries. There are size limitations. Both 2 and 3 dimensional works are eligible. Call 409-382-7677 or 409-384-2404 for details. You may also email us at etal07@yahoo.com. Opening reception will be Saturday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the East Texas Regional Arts Center 364 N Austin, Jasper, TX corner of Austin and Crockett.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO