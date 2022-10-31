Cardinals' 391 rushing yards leads to blowout victory against Laconia

BRODHEAD—Second-seeded Brodhead/Juda advanced in the Division 5 WIAA football playoffs with a 42-7 victory over third-seeded Laconia on Friday.

After forcing Laconia (6-5) to punt on its first drive of the game, the Cardinals immediately went to work on offense. Their gameplay was clear from the beginning; run the ball, win up front and milk the clock.

The Cardinals (9-2) implemented this strategy perfectly on their first drive. They pounded the ball early and dominated with their offensive line. Led by Austin Moe at tackle, the Cardinals did an excellent job of creating holes for their backfield, leading to 391 rushing yards.

“It feels great because I know I got some very good backs behind me,” Moe said. “I know how hard they run and they trusted the offensive line. We do a great job for them. We trust them and they trust us. You see the big runs that come out of it so I mean we got some very good and very talented backs behind me.”

After being stopped on third down in their first drive, the Cardinals made an aggressive decision to go for a fake punt. Their gamble played off, as they converted the play and ended the drive with a touchdown run by Blake Matthys.

On the ensuing drive, it was Laconia’s turn to make big plays. A missed Brodhead tackle on Laconia’s kick return put the Spartans in great field position.

The Cardinals kept failing to execute on defense and a few more missed tackles and poor pursuit of the ball led to a Laconia touchdown.

Before the end of the half, Brodhead was back on track offensively.

With 1 minute, 4 seconds left on the clock, Brodhead marched down to the end zone. Some great Laconia defense forced the Cardinals into a fourth-and-13 situation with less than ten seconds on the clock.

Brodhead converted on fourth down and scored. Aiden Vondra sprinted down the left sideline after a handoff on a sweep and found the end zone. Brodhead ended the half with a 13-7 lead.

Coming out of the break, Laconia wouldn’t have another opportunity to score. The Cardinals defense stepped up and made certain they would play next week.

“I think as a defense we started attacking the second half,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “We play a lot better when we attack. I don’t have an answer for why we played on our heels (in the first half). We just didn’t tackle well. We don’t play well when we don’t attack.

“(In) the second half we just came out and attacked. That wasn’t because we did anything really different. We didn’t make any huge adjustments. We just got out and attacked them and made plays.”

In the second half, the Cardinals scored 29 points. Their run heavy offense was led by backs Matthys and Vondra. Mattys ended the game with 175 yards and three touchdowns. Vondra scored a touchdown and ran for 132 yards.

The Cardinals will travel to first-seeded Prairie du Chien next Friday. Prairie du Chien delivered Brodhead/Juda one of its two losses of the season, beating the Cardinals 30-21.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 42, LACONIA 7

Brodhead/Juda;7;6;22;7;—;42

Laconia;0;7;0;0;—;7

Scoring summary: BJ—Matthys 9 run (Bockhop kick). L—Grade 2 run (VanBeek kick). BJ—Vondra 18 run (Bockhop kick miss). BJ—Huffman 2 run (Two-point conversion). BJ—Matthys 96 run (Bockhop kick). BJ—Masloske 16 pass from Bockhop (Bockhop kick). BJ—Matthys 2 run (Bockhop kick).

Statistics: First downs—BJ 21, L 8. Rushing—BJ 54-391, L 25-121. Yards Passing—BJ 54, L 45. Passes—BJ 7-6-1, L 14-5-0. Fumbles—BJ 1-0, L 1-1. Penalties—BJ 1-5, L 1-2.