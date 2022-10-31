ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Hononegah girls cross country advance to state

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

Roselle, Ill.—Freshman Kylie Simpson continued her dominant season and the Hononegah girls cross country team advanced to the Class 3A state meet in Peoria after a strong performance Saturday.

The Indinas finished fifth out of 18 teams at the Class 3A Sectional at Lake Park with an overall score of 149. Huntley took first place with a score of 111.

Simpson took fifth-place overall, 10 places higher than the next freshman, as she finished with a time of 17:40.9.

Senior Indigo Sterud placed 16th as she ran a time of 18:31.9, and junior Ally Niedfeldt snatched 19th with a time of 18:35.0 to round out the top 20.

The girls will hope to finish their season on a high note as they travel to Detweiller Park on Saturday with the race set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

A young Hononegah boys cross country team, that didn’t have one returning varsity runner from last season, ended their season in Roselle as they placed 14th out of 18 teams.

Freshman Landon Samuelson was the highest finisher for the Indians, he took 52nd with a time of 16:15.8. Junior Nicolo Altamore was not far behind as he grabbed 62nd, finishing in 16:25.2.

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board

Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America

Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Getting Reports of a major scene at a local ER

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body of Korean War POW returns to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. U.S. Army Corporal William Zoellick, 18, disappeared in November 1950. He was listed as “Missing in Action” for many years, but his body was flown to O’Hare Airport Monday. A procession took place along […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man accused of molesting children for years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 28-31

OREGON — On Oct. 28, at approximately 11:47 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of North Illinois Route 251. Upon further investigation, deputies placed Ruben A. Romero-Carreno, 39, of Rockford, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Romero-Carreno was transported to the Ogle County Jail without incident and held in lieu of bond. Romero-Carreno was additionally cited for Improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another major scene on the East side.

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
121
Followers
416
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy