Clinton, WI

Damman leads local performances at state

By By JOSH FLICKINGER Staff correspondent
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.—It was a good day for the Clinton boys cross country team, and a solid one for Turner senior Lydia Seifarth.

For Cougars junior Paige Damman, however, it was one for the books.

Damman placed 18th in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet, marking the highest placement for a Clinton runner since Rachel Fonda placed ninth in 1990 with a time of 20:03.

Damman executed a solid race strategy to perfection.

“I planned on going out slower in the first mile,” Damman said. “My goal was to have the mindset that I was going to go a little slower in the first mile, and to know that I had a lot left for the last two miles. I went out too fast last year and died, and that happens to a lot of people.”

After setting modest goals coming into the race, Damman’s performance more than exceeded expectations.

“I came in with a goal to finish in the top 50 because I didn’t want to disappoint myself,” Damman said. “Last year, I didn’t even have a goal until the last 200 meters, when I was told that if I beat a girl I could have gotten 99th instead of 100. Throughout the race, my goal kept going up as I passed people.”

Clinton coach Brian LeFeber said the performance was impressive, but far from a shock.

“She’s great under pressure,” LeFeber said. “Just looking at her time and her place from last year, we based some goals off of that. But then the way she raced, she was about 50th after the first mile and 32 after the second mile, and she just kept passing people. If anything, that’s going to give her a lot of confidence next year that she can start off faster.”

Seifarth placed 40th in the race with a time of 20:31, just two seconds off her time from last year’s state meet. Considering she missed the first three weeks of the season with a leg injury, Saturday was just the latest in a long line of Seifarth success stories.

“My goal coming into the race was to be right around where I was last year, and I did that,” Seifarth said. “I felt really good. It’s a hard course, so I didn’t feel great during the race, but afterwards, it was a great feeling.”

The Clinton boys placed 10th, and were led by senior Quinn McCabe’s 37th-place finish and time of 17:16. Reagan Flickinger led the remaining group, all sophomores, with a time of 17:31 and a 50th-place finish. Oliver Melson (17:50, 73rd place), Dylan Yurs (18:29, 66th) and Nathan Shallenberger (18:55, 81st).

LeFeber was pleased with the overall performance of the team.

“Their attitude going into the meet was a whole lot better,” LeFeber said. “Last year they were there to enjoy the day, and we ended up placing 16th. This year they were there to compete. We were only five points from eighth place, and it was a good way to end the season.”

Brodhead/Juda junior Kalena Riemer capped off an impressive season for the Cardinals with an appearance at state. She placed 88th with a time of 21:30.7.

