Rockton, IL

Hononegah drops postseason opener to Normal 44-13

By By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvnJX_0isZjwmp00

ROCKTON—A fog hung over the field at Hononegah Community High School for much of the IHSA Class 7A playoff first-round matchup between the Indians and Normal Community High School on Friday night.

That fog seemed to infect the brains of the Hononegah football players as uncharacteristic mistakes, a stagnant offense and a porous defense culminated in a 44-13 loss and an early exit from the postseason for the Indians.

“We picked a terrible day to play our worst game of the season,” interim head coach Marc LaMay said. “We just struggled in all facets. And it started off so good, but the wheels fell off pretty quick.”

Hononegah looked solid early as they quickly forced a three-and-out and then drove 66 yards, with big passes to senior Isaiah Houi and crucial runs from Luke Poppe and Estin Fitcher, before Poppe ran through several tacklers as he plowed into the end zone for a three-yard score.

The Ironmen responded quickly, moving the ball efficiently and scoring on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Cameron Thierry.

From there, the bad started to snowball for the Indians.

After a quick three-and-out, a bad snap sailed over the head of Hononegah punter Zach Luker, who knocked the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

It was just one of several little mistakes that resulted in a long night for the Indians.

Hononegah had five penalties for 25 yards on the night, but they seemed to occur at the worst possible times, turning short-yardage situations into long ones.

After exchanging punts, Kyle Beaty found Elliott Oliver for a 50-yard touchdown to increase Normal’s lead to 16-7.

Wide open receivers plagued the Indians’ defense, and a six-yard TD pass to Oliver and 11-yard strike to Zach Ferrante made it 30-7 at the half.

Beaty picked apart the Hononegah secondary as he went 18-of-28 for 255 yards and five touchdowns. Oliver was often the recipient of those passes, finishing with six catches, three of them TDs, for 110 yards.

“We had a couple of backups playing because of injury,” LaMay said. “They run a screen game that we don’t necessarily see in the NIC-10. It’s tough to mimic that in practice. I felt like they were able to do whatever they wanted. When we did bring pressure, either we weren’t there or we didn’t finish plays.”

Meanwhile, the Indians’ offense struggled to maintain drives. The run game that dominated the field on that first drive disappeared, and Cole Warren fought to make plays happen under pressure.

Hononegah only picked up four first downs in the first half after their touchdown.

“They were really concentrating on Isaiah and trying to take him away,” LaMay said about Normal’s defense. “They were a little bit bigger and better up front. They won the line of scrimmage on both sides, and that decided it, unfortunately.”

The Indians moved the ball to start the second half, but Warren’s pass was intercepted by Leo Capparelli, and a 19-yard touchdown reception from Oliver all but finished off Hononegah.

Warren found Cole Schmall for a six-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but the Ironmen chewed clock and kept the Indians’ offense in check for much of the second half to secure their win and move on to the second round.

While the season didn’t end how they wanted, this is a young Hononegah that had 15 underclassmen among their 22 starters. A 7-3 record and undefeated season from their freshman and sophomore teams indicates a bright future for the Indians.

LaMay agreed that good things are on the horizon for this team.

”If we can get in the weight room and get bigger and stronger, we’re definitely going to make some noise in the future.”

• BIGGSVILLE WEST CENTRAL 72, SOUTH BELOIT 16: The SoBos couldn’t repeat last season’s first-round upset as they were handily defeated by the Heat, who are the No. 1 eight-man team in Illinois.

Junior QB Kaden Myhres threw for 80 yards and rushed for 116 more while senior Leorence Kostka added 73 yards on the ground.

Normal Community 44, Hononegah 13

Normal…9 21 14 0—44

Hononegah….7 0 0 6—13

Hono—Poppe, 3, run (Luker kick)

Nor—Thierry, 1, run (Millmore kick)

Nor—Safety

Nor—Oliver, 50, pass from Beaty (Millmore kick)

Nor—Oliver, 6, pass from Beaty (Millmore kick)

Nor—Ferrante, 11, pass from Beaty (Millmore kick)

Nor—Oliver, 19, pass from Beaty (Millmore kick)

Nor—Gary, 23, pass from Beaty (Millmore kick)

Hono—Schmall, 6, pass from Warren (2-pt pass failed)

TEAM STATS: First downs—Nor 20, Hono 18. Rushing—Nor 30-124, Hono 37-139. Passing—Nor 255, Hono 154. Passes—Nor 28-18-0. Hono 23-13-1. Fumbles—Nor 1-1, Hono 1-0. Punts—Nor 3-44.0, Hono 8-25.5. Penalties—Nor 2-25, Hono 5-25

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—Nor, Davis 11-53, Hono, Fitcher 13-58, Poppe 10-38, Warren 6-36. Passing—Nor, Beaty 28-18-0, 255. Hono, Warren 21-11-1, 155, Whisenand 2-2-0, -1. Receiving—Nor, Oliver 6-110, Thierry 5-73. Hono, Neiber 1-51, Houi 5-39.

