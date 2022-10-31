ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

Video: Car crashes into Hyde Park barber shop with people inside

“One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved.”. A Range Rover SUV crashed into a Hyde Park barber shop Sunday afternoon when there were about seven people inside. The crash, which took place on River Street, was caught on surveillance camera. After slamming into the shop,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet

The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts. Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries. The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time...
ACTON, MA
universalhub.com

Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall

A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen

A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash. Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under...
METHUEN, MA

