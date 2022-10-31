Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Ton of Fun While Getting the #1 Holiday Chore Done!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Video: Car crashes into Hyde Park barber shop with people inside
“One kid was sitting down outside before and thank god he moved.”. A Range Rover SUV crashed into a Hyde Park barber shop Sunday afternoon when there were about seven people inside. The crash, which took place on River Street, was caught on surveillance camera. After slamming into the shop,...
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
whdh.com
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet
The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
nbcboston.com
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman
Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
nbcboston.com
Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run
A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts. Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries. The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time...
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, making their billionaire list in 2018. So it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
nbcboston.com
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Boston
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being struck by a car in the area of Mass Ave and Harrison Ave in Boston. According to the Boston Police Department, the car struck the individual shortly before 10:00 p.m. There was no information available on the nature of...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen
A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash. Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under...
Comments / 1