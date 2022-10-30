ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Defensive players feel more comfortable, says Quandre Diggs

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123qjg_0isZjXum00

For a third straight year the Seattle Seahawks started the season with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. In each of the last two years Seattle was able to right the ship and field a solid unit, so there was legitimate reason for hope they could do so again.

Well here we are near the midpoint of the season, and like clockwork the Seahawks have seemingly gotten back on track. Seattle’s defense has gone from a sieve to suffocating these last three weeks, and safety Quandre Diggs has an explanation.

“I think guys are just comfortable with who we are now,” Diggs elaborated. “We’re understanding things, in coverages we understand where the weakness is, the run game our big guys are going in and penetrating… for us, I think we’re all just comfortable being around each other, understanding everybody’s strengths and understanding what we do best. The coaches have been phenomenal also. They just kinda let us be ourselves. They let us take it by the reigns and let us figure it out.”

Diggs’ assessment of this turnaround being primarily player driven was further backed up by head coach Pete Carroll, who had this to say when asked about the sudden sustained lethality of the pass rush:

“It’s the guys,” Carroll quickly exclaimed. “We (the coaches) adjusted some things, and they embraced it. They have taken off and gone with it. It’s the guys that are doing the job.”

Given the poor quality of defensive play in some of the early games this year, it’s fair to assume there are those out there who didn’t believe in Seattle’s ability to turn it around. However, don’t tell that to the Seahawks defenders.

“I think we’ve always believed from the jump, it was never that we didn’t believe that we were good,” said Diggs. “We knew we were good, we just had to put it together.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

XFL reveals team names for third go-round

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business team are hoping the third time is the charm for an XFL. The fledgling — it seems to be always fledgling — football league revealed its team names on Monday. Some are new and some are holdovers from XFL...
Athlon Sports

Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job

Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals face uncomfortable problems with Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals have many problems right now, with high-paid, underperforming notables chief among those. Joe Mixon and Jonah Williams sit atop the list. Mixon, the star running back on a $48 million deal, was a liability in pass protection nearly every time on the field during Monday’s loss to the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history

The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Lions in Week 9 won't be available for most TV viewers

Only a small portion of the country will have an opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers, who have lost four straight games, take on the one-win Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. The NFC North battle is set for noon on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy