Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Montana Resources: No injuries, equipment damage after slope failure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Resources says a section of the east highwall of the Continental Pit in Butte collapsed. The expected slide happened late Tuesday night without incident after officials implemented precautions. Company officials say cracks were first discovered in August. Monitoring pins were installed two days later, followed...
NBCMontana
Butte seeks ice artists for annual carving contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte is looking for ice artists to participate in the Annual Ice Carving Contest that will take place Dec. 10 this year. The Annual Ice Carving Contest is coming to Uptown Butte on Saturday December 10th. And ice artists are now being recruited. Anyone with an...
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow names new undersheriff
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department has a new undersheriff. Sheriff Ed Lester announced Mark St. Pierre was appointed to the position after nearly 32 years with the department. He begins his new duties Monday. St. Pierre was most recently the operations captain. He previously worked...
NBCMontana
Butte seeks proposals from firms to create new housing plan
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow issued a request for proposals as they work to create a housing plan. The request seeks professional services to assist in the development of a plan to address housing availability and affordability. Among the goals of the plan will be to protect Butte’s history...
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
yourbigsky.com
How Montana towns are celebrating Halloween
Halloween is finally here! With plenty of spooky fun happening in Billings, other Montana towns are celebrating this spooky holiday just as much. Here’s a list of Halloween events being celebrated today in Montana’s bigger cities :. Montana’s capital has plenty of Halloween fun happening today. Little Tykes...
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested after Dillon shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Dillon were called to a report of gunshots early Sunday morning. Police arrested Robert Zawlocki, 26, at the Sundowner Motel without incident. Officials report no one was injured and the fired rounds were recovered. They say the intended target is unknown at this time.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Millionaire tickets sell out in just over a day
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post. The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:. Nov. 25: $100,000. Dec. 16: $25,000. After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings. "You surely blew our minds. We...
NBCMontana
Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth
HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
NBCMontana
Absentee ballot turnout in Silver Bow Co. strongest of Montana's most populous counties
BUTTE, Mont. — With polls closing in one week, absentee ballots continue coming in to election offices across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as of Monday night, more than 209,000 ballots have already been returned. That’s 42% of all absentee ballots sent out statewide.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
bitterrootstar.com
Florence blasts Whitehall in playoff victory
Florence-Carlton senior QB Patrick Duchien was masterful in Florence’s 47-13 dismantling of Whitehall in the Falcons’ first round Class B state tournament win on October 29th. Duchien passed for 315 yards, ran for 77 yards, and scored 6 total TDs (3 rushing and 3 passing) in front of a lively home crowd. Florence’s execution was crisp and efficient as they methodically moved the ball up and down the field on offense and thwarted Whitehall’s chances on defense.
montanarightnow.com
Helena Diocese says allegation from 2001 of abuse of minor made against priest
The Diocese of Helena said Monday it has received an accusation of abuse of a minor in 2001 against Father Kevin Christofferson. Bishop Austin A. Vetter notified law enforcement and placed Christofferson on administrative leave on Oct. 27, which was keeping with diocesan policy, and in consultation with the Diocesan Review Board.
Comments / 1