CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NOLA.com
Adam Zimmer, former Saints assistant coach for Super Bowl team, dies at 38
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer died Monday at age 38. Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. The cause of death was not shared. "I can’t believe I’m writing this," White wrote. "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family...
Reactions suggest Vikings crushed Lions in Hockenson trade
Nobody seems impressed by the Lions...
Adam Zimmer, Son of Former Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, Has Died
Former NFL assistant coach and son of coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer, has unexpectedly died at the age of 38. Adam was only 10 when he decided he wanted to follow in his famous father's footsteps, and after attending Trinity University, Adam began his career journey as the New Orleans Saints assistant linebackers coach in 2006.
iheart.com
Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator Adam Zimmer Dies at 38
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the son of the team's former head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, his sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (November 1) morning. "I lost my big brother yesterday," White wrote....
Yardbarker
Commanders DE Chase Young 'Fired Up', Ready to Return vs. Vikings
The Washington Commanders are winners of three straight games and there's a chance they could get even better. During Monday's press conference, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the team was planning to start defensive end Chase Young's 21-day clock to return to the roster. Young, who tore his ACL...
KARE
These Minnesota Vikings Deserve Game Balls After Beating Arizona Cardinals | Superior Sports Talk
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday to move to 6-1. Reggie Wilson and fill-in host Sam Ekstrom give out game balls for the performance.
Can Commanders Compete With 'Under-The-Radar' Vikings?
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was full of praise for his team's effort against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, he casts his eye to the challenge that the Minnesota Vikings present.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins revenge game in Washington coming
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 9 Week 9 – @ Washington Commanders Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov.
At 8-0, Michigan Can Still Get Better
Michigan is flawless in the win-loss column, but no team is ever perfect in every aspect on the field.
Country Star Spotted At Timberwolves Game Last Week
The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (Oct 25th) at The Target Center. The Wolves ended up losing the game 115-106, despite scoring 35 points in the final quarter. They did score a celebrity sighting however with a country music star and his wife. Jimmie Allen...
