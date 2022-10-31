ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

Adam Zimmer, former Saints assistant coach for Super Bowl team, dies at 38

Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Adam Zimmer died Monday at age 38. Zimmer's sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. The cause of death was not shared. "I can’t believe I’m writing this," White wrote. "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family...
Distractify

Adam Zimmer, Son of Former Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, Has Died

Former NFL assistant coach and son of coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer, has unexpectedly died at the age of 38. Adam was only 10 when he decided he wanted to follow in his famous father's footsteps, and after attending Trinity University, Adam began his career journey as the New Orleans Saints assistant linebackers coach in 2006.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator Adam Zimmer Dies at 38

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the son of the team's former head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, his sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (November 1) morning. "I lost my big brother yesterday," White wrote....
Yardbarker

Commanders DE Chase Young 'Fired Up', Ready to Return vs. Vikings

The Washington Commanders are winners of three straight games and there's a chance they could get even better. During Monday's press conference, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the team was planning to start defensive end Chase Young's 21-day clock to return to the roster. Young, who tore his ACL...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy