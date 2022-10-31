ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Middleton wins Big Eight girls swimming title in Beloit

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Middleton, Madison West and Verona made it a three-horse race in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference Girls Swimming Championships at the Dick Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.

Middleton won the title with 633.5 points, followed by West (518) and Verona (511.5). Madison Memorial was a distant fourth with 258, followed by Sun Prairie West (112), Sun Prairie East (104), Janesville Craig (99), Beloit (46), La Follette (31), Janesville Parker (6) and Madison East (6).

Middleton picked up a first place in the diving competition from sophomore Avery Portzebowski. The Cardinals won the 400 free relay (3:39.45) with the quartet of Lily Mair, Sophie Benson, Tait Hagg and Natalie Charles. Haag and Benson went 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle with Haag winning in 1:56.77. Tait also was first in the 500 free (5:12.14).

Beloit’s best finishes were 11th places by its 200 free relay with sophomores Laila Lee and Caroline Severson, senior Ellie Saladar and junior Kori Burnett finishing in 1:51.33 and its 400 free relay with Burnett, Ellie Saladar, Norah Saladar and Lee finishing in 4:09.80.

