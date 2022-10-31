Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience
The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
The Sandman: Netflix confirms series renewed for season 2 after DC Comics leak
Netflix has confirmed the renewal of The Sandman, its series based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name.Earlier this year, the streaming giant released the debut season starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie in the fantasy drama.The series received mostly favourable reviews from fans and critics, earning an 87 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Now, Netflix has confirmed that the show will return for a second season. A release date and cast information is yet to be announced.The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday (2 November) by DC Comics’s official Twitter...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Milburn Stone Refused to Play Doc in ‘Gunsmoke’ Unless They Agreed to 1 ‘Ridiculous’ Contract Condition
Actor Milburn Stone refused to sign the 'Gunsmoke' contract to play Doc Adams until they agreed to add a specific contractual condition.
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
‘Star Wars’ sequel fans take aim at prequels lovers by calling out a huge double-standard
We’re now five years on from The Last Jedi, and many Star Wars fans still can’t get over what Rian Johnson did to Luke Skywalker. The optimistic original trilogy hero had aged into a bitter and regretful old man, hiding away from the galaxy in shame after his failure with (and attempted murder of) Ben Solo.
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Marvel recruits a major DC star to lead ‘Wonder Man’ series
Since Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, we’ve been led to believe the working relationship between the two parties could be more cordial than ever before. That certainly appears to be the case, after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced as the lead of the upcoming Wonder Man series.
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Defenders of an acclaimed apocalyptic thriller will not stand for slanderous claims that a bad time was had
Relentlessly dark and bleak movies aren’t for everyone, but if a hefty heaping of cinematic nihilism is right up your street, then John Hillcoat’s The Road comes highly recommended. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee traverse through an apocalyptic wasteland following an extinction-level event that decimated the human population...
Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show
They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘Stranger Things’ creators don’t trust her to keep secrets
British actor Millie Bobby Brown reveals that keeping secrets isn’t her forte, which makes The Duffer Brothers reluctant to share details for the upcoming season of Stranger Things with her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted that having loose lips keeps her firmly out of the loop of the...
Aubrey Plaza stans are losing their minds after shock MCU announcement
Aubrey Plaza has become the latest actor to join the seemingly never-ending cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her fans head-over-heels with the news. Plaza becomes the third Parks and Recreation alum to snare a major role in the MCU after Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Hahn whom she’ll be starring opposite against in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The casting is one of the biggest in recent times, with Coven of Chaos seeking to one-up its original series WandaVision.
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
