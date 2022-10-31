ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ actor reminds us not to root for her character and Count Dooku’s voice actor talks us through his ‘Tales of the Jedi’ experience

The final third of Andor‘s first season will kick off tomorrow with episode nine and, judging by the teaser for the rest of the season, we’re in for an action-packed ride. We’re hopeful that the various disconnected plot strands will combine, especially now that Dedra has left the ISB base and is in the field on Ferrix. Rebel Alliance bigwigs like Luthen, Saw Gerrera, and Mon Mothma should also combine forces, with the latter apparently set to have to make some tough decisions as she commits to the Rebellion.
The Independent

The Sandman: Netflix confirms series renewed for season 2 after DC Comics leak

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of The Sandman, its series based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name.Earlier this year, the streaming giant released the debut season starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie in the fantasy drama.The series received mostly favourable reviews from fans and critics, earning an 87 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Now, Netflix has confirmed that the show will return for a second season. A release date and cast information is yet to be announced.The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday (2 November) by DC Comics’s official Twitter...
wegotthiscovered.com

Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel

Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie

Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel recruits a major DC star to lead ‘Wonder Man’ series

Since Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, we’ve been led to believe the working relationship between the two parties could be more cordial than ever before. That certainly appears to be the case, after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced as the lead of the upcoming Wonder Man series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com

A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics

A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show

They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Aubrey Plaza stans are losing their minds after shock MCU announcement

Aubrey Plaza has become the latest actor to join the seemingly never-ending cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her fans head-over-heels with the news. Plaza becomes the third Parks and Recreation alum to snare a major role in the MCU after Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Hahn whom she’ll be starring opposite against in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The casting is one of the biggest in recent times, with Coven of Chaos seeking to one-up its original series WandaVision.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel

When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy