Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel updates on quarterbacks Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel updated his team's quarterback situation on Monday with a key AFC matchup schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Malik Willis started for the Titans (5-2) in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in place of regular starter Ryan Tannehill, who missed the game recovering from an illness and an ankle injury sustained the week prior. Vrabel didn't comment on Tannehill's injury or illness, saying he and the team doctors will know more by practice time Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gives injury update, status for Sunday vs Chiefs
For Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the decision about whether he'll try to play this week comes down to a matter of pain tolerance. Tannehill missed his first start in 50 games last week in the Titans' win over the Houston Texans, nursing an ankle injury he aggravated the week prior in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. ...
Tennessee Titans trade deadline: Live updates for NFL transactions
Tuesday will be the last day for NFL teams like the Tennessee Titans to make trades before the end of the season, with the annual trade deadline coming at 3 p.m. CT. The Titans haven't made a trade in the days before the deadline, but with needs at positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back and a number of teams looking to sell, there's a chance the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson could talk themselves into being active before the deadline.
atozsports.com
NFL insider mentions Titans’ assistant as potential head coach candidate
The Tennessee Titans are playing their best football of the season over the last month. The offense is thundering through with Derrick Henry. The defense is getting more and more consistent. Accordingly, one NFL insider believes that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may get head coaching interviews this winter. It would...
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Vols’ defense under Josh Heupel and explains why he recruited Hendon Hooker
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week and they talked quite a bit about UT and their 8-0 start to the season. Pruitt touched on the Vols’ improved defense against Kentucky and discussed why he recruited quarterback Hendon Hooker to Tennessee.
How Nashville could host the college football national championship at the proposed Titans stadium
The timing could be right for Nashville to land a college football national championship game if the proposed Tennessee Titans stadium is built by 2026. The $2.1 billion enclosed stadium would greatly increase the chances for Nashville, according to TransPerfect Music City Bowl president and CEO Scott Ramsey, who plans to bid on...
Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
atozsports.com
NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans
The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
Josh Heupel discusses huge opportunity in Saturday's massive showdown in Athens
Tennessee is 8-0 sits #2 in the Associated Press poll. Georgia is 8-0 and sits #1 in the polls. Saturday the two collide is a match-up that the college football world will be buzzing about all week. Monday morning Tennessee was back to work preparing for the Bulldogs after their...
Comments / 1