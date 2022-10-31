ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel updates on quarterbacks Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel updated his team's quarterback situation on Monday with a key AFC matchup schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Malik Willis started for the Titans (5-2) in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in place of regular starter Ryan Tannehill, who missed the game recovering from an illness and an ankle injury sustained the week prior. Vrabel didn't comment on Tannehill's injury or illness, saying he and the team doctors will know more by practice time Wednesday.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans trade deadline: Live updates for NFL transactions

Tuesday will be the last day for NFL teams like the Tennessee Titans to make trades before the end of the season, with the annual trade deadline coming at 3 p.m. CT. The Titans haven't made a trade in the days before the deadline, but with needs at positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back and a number of teams looking to sell, there's a chance the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson could talk themselves into being active before the deadline.
atozsports.com

NFL insider mentions Titans’ assistant as potential head coach candidate

The Tennessee Titans are playing their best football of the season over the last month. The offense is thundering through with Derrick Henry. The defense is getting more and more consistent. Accordingly, one NFL insider believes that defensive coordinator Shane Bowen may get head coaching interviews this winter. It would...
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
The Tennessean

Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report

Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
atozsports.com

NFL trade deadline inadvertently helps the Titans

The NFL trade deadline chaos has inadvertently helped the Tennessee Titans in a surprising way. Hours before the deadline, the Denver Broncos agreed to send Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that landed them a 2023 first round pick. Chubb heading to...
