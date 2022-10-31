Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marc-André Fleury Mocks Hawks' Toews and Kane After Shootout Saves
Fleury mocks Toews, Kane after shootout saves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marc-André Fleury got his laughs in during the Wild-Blackhawks shootout on Sunday, ending in a Blackhawks' loss. The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
MLive.com
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Squander Multiple Leads, Fall to Wild in Shootout
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago gained two separate leads throughout the game but let Minnesota score shortly after each advantage. Here's how it all played out. First Period: Wild Expose Hawks' Mistakes. Blackhawks' defenseman Jake McCabe...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
Yardbarker
Wild Injuries Add Up as Boldy Leads Way in Win Over Blackhawks
The Minnesota Wild finished up their first road trip and back-to-back of the season against the unpredictable Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 30. Things started off quickly with a goal by the Blackhawks just over six and a half minutes into the game, but the Wild responded around 20 seconds later to tie it at one. That goal gave the Wild the advantage and they scored again a few minutes later to take the lead.
Why Blackhawks Might Have to Sign Goaltender With Alex Stalock Out
Why Hawks might have to sign goalie with Stalock out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed goaltender Alex Stalock in concussion protocol after he left Tuesday's game in the opening minutes of the first period following a violent collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. Stalock...
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Alex Stalock Exits After Nasty Collision With Casey Cizikas
Chicago Blackhawks’ goalie Alex Stalock exited Tuesday’s game early after a violent collision with New York Islanders’ forward Casey Cizikas. Casey Cizikas received five-minute goaltender interference and game misconduct penalties as a result of the play. Stalock was slow to get up but eventually exited the ice...
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Injury Update: Petr Mrazek Return Plan Coming Together
Chicago Blackhawks' goaltender Petr Mrazek will be getting back into the mix soon. Head coach Luke Richardson spoke Tuesday about how the team plans to handle his return from a groin injury. With a break in the schedule on the horizon, the Blackhawks will try to work Mrazek back into...
Short-handed Blackhawks sign goalie Dylan Wells
The short-handed Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday. The deal carries a $750,000 salary
Fort Morgan Times
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks by the Numbers: Halloween Edition
The final day of October is upon us, and the Chicago Blackhawks have survived the first nine games of their 2022-23 campaign. Today also marks the celebration of Halloween, which is a time for spooks and surprises. Speaking of surprises, the Blackhawks are off to a surprisingly good start, with a record of 4-3-2 and 10 points. Believe it or not, this is currently good for third place in the Central Division!
NHL roundup: Tage Thompson’s 6 points help Sabres blast Wings
Tage Thompson recorded his second career hat trick and had three assists while Jeff Skinner scored the 300th goal of
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (6-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
Post Register
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
Alex Stalock exits game after violent collision
The Blackhawks were hit with another injury on Tuesday after goaltender Alex Stalock left the game early in the first period following a scary collision in front of his own net. New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas drove hard to the net, shot the puck and then bulldozed into Stalock,...
