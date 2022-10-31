The final day of October is upon us, and the Chicago Blackhawks have survived the first nine games of their 2022-23 campaign. Today also marks the celebration of Halloween, which is a time for spooks and surprises. Speaking of surprises, the Blackhawks are off to a surprisingly good start, with a record of 4-3-2 and 10 points. Believe it or not, this is currently good for third place in the Central Division!

