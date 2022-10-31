Man struck by motorcyclist in suspected DUI crash near Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man driving a motorcycle eastbound on 1100 Garnet Avenue struck a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was walking northbound across Garnet Avenue at the time of the incident. Officer Fisher said the pedestrian was transported to UCSD Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, said police.

According to authorities, alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

