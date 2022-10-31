ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WDTN

Middletown High School receives fake swatting threat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fake swatting threat was reportedly targeted at Middletown High School Sunday. According to Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., the school became aware of the threat Sunday evening. Local law enforcement determined the threat as a fake swatting threat. “Middletown City Schools takes all threats seriously, and district officials immediately […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

NKY school locked down after receiving false threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Law & Crime

Ohio Woman Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband and Orchestrating His Dismemberment

An Ohio woman was indicted Monday for allegedly shooting her husband to death and having the boyfriend of his daughter dismember the victim’s remains. Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, faces charges including aggravated murder. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that there is now more evidence to establish the killing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman was premeditated.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH

