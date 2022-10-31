Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Two local schools put on lockdown after hoax active shooter call
CINCINNATI — A 911 call describing an active shooter on a rampage put two local schools on lockdown and parents on edge in Colerain Township before it was determined to be a hoax. The caller said there was an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School.
Middletown High School receives fake swatting threat
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fake swatting threat was reportedly targeted at Middletown High School Sunday. According to Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr., the school became aware of the threat Sunday evening. Local law enforcement determined the threat as a fake swatting threat. "Middletown City Schools takes all threats seriously, and district officials immediately
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond.
Fox 19
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of "swatting," Middletown Police Officers said. "Swatting is a false threat...
Fox 19
Suspected burglar shot in the buttock in Warren County, police say
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttock after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot. Jeffrey Carl,
WLWT 5
Reports of a transformer fire on Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a transformer fire on Galbraith Road in Colerain Township.
Fox 19
NKY school locked down after receiving false threat
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township.
Police: Homeowner shoots suspect attempting burglary at Franklin home
Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim's residence. He was then taken into custody.
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday.
Man arrested after allegedly beating, burning woman with hot iron in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A man in Ohio has been arrested for allegedly beating and burning a woman with a hot iron, officials say. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Malik Rasheed, 46, has been indicted for beating and burning a woman with an iron to her face on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to high school student
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man will spend 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teenager who nearly died of an overdose, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio. Prosecutors said the teenager asked 33-year-old Marcus Phoenix for $20 worth of "fire"
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills.
Community remembers AAU basketball coach shot and killed in Avondale
40-year-old Antonio Thrasher was found dead Sunday after someone shot him multiple times. His AAU players said he was always there when they needed him most.
Ohio Woman Indicted for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband and Orchestrating His Dismemberment
An Ohio woman was indicted Monday for allegedly shooting her husband to death and having the boyfriend of his daughter dismember the victim’s remains. Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, faces charges including aggravated murder. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that there is now more evidence to establish the killing of 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman was premeditated.
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children's Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety
