Boys soccer: Yorktown earns Section 1 Class A title with 20th win of the season

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
SHRUB OAK – All of the vital signs were strong.

Tappan Zee was able to keep Yorktown off the board into the second half, but the Huskers were largely unconcerned. They were a little sharper, a litter faster to the ball. The reward finally came 10 minutes after the intermission when Nick Varela curled a shot inside the far post 10.

It was almost easy from there.

Yorktown quickly added to the lead, coasting to a 3-0 win over the Dutchmen in the Section 1 Class A championship game on Sunday at Lakeland High School.

“I wasn’t really that nervous,” Huskers keeper J.P. Frucco said. “I could tell by our mentality and our energy that we clearly wanted it more. I knew the goals would end up coming.”

Both teams came into the game undefeated.

“It feels amazing,” Yorktown defender Lucas Buono said. “We’ve all been playing together for the last 10 or 12 years and this has been the dream. Watching high school soccer when we were younger, this is where we wanted to be and this is the year we got here. I’m so glad it’s this group of guys.”

The Huskers last title came in 2017.

"It’s the third time in Yorktown history that we’re section champs," Frucco said. "I can’t believe it. This is just an amazing feeling."

What it means

Yorktown is showing it has depth, too. The Huskers lost standout defender Jake Levine to injury ahead of the playoffs and was down three additional starters when the game ended, but the level of play never slipped.

"We just needed to break the ice," second-year coach Zoran Miljevic said. "We kept getting there and getting there and getting there. Once we cracked them, we had it. ... This is just the beginning. We're not done yet."

Player of the game

Varela had everyone breathing easier when he scored a highlight-worthy goal off a Marcelo Diaz cross with 29 minutes to play.

By the numbers

No. 2 Tappan Zee (19-1): Mike Phelan stopped six shots.

No. 1 Yorktown (20-0): Anthony Spina made it 2-0 with help from David Beitler with 19:29 to play. ... Beitler closed out the scoring on a blast from 35 yards set up by Zach Palmer. ... Frucco made three saves.

They said it

"Thank God, he scored that,' Buono said of the Varela goal. "We needed to break the ice somehow and he did it with an amazing shot. He’s been doing it all year so it was great for him to get that."

"We played well the first 40 minutes," Tappan Zee coach Jon Jacobs said. "We were well-organized defensively and had a few chances that we could've got more out of. The second half was a different story. They were able to get some very capable players isolated and they scored some rather special goals."

Section 1 has a bye into the regional final. Yorktown will play the Section 4 or Section 9 champion on Saturday at Yorktown High School.

Lohud | The Journal News

