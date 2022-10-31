ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrub Oak, NY

Boys soccer: Briarcliff stays after Bronxville, wins Section 1 Class B title

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
SHRUB OAK – Briarcliff only needed one play to win another championship.

It was a long time in coming, but a Theo Molinoff corner kick set up Emilio Abud-Chalita less than five minutes into overtime. A header from the far post gave the undefeated Bears a 1-0 win over Bronxville in the Section 1 Class B championship game Sunday at Lakeland High School.

The crowd launched into celebration.

“It was silent when the corner was played in, and when the ball hit the back of the net it got rowdy and loud,” Abud-Chalita said. “That was probably one of the best moments of my life.”

Scoreboard:Boys soccer: 2022 Section 1 tournament schedule, picks, results and links

Stats:Boys soccer: These are the regular-season's most productive scorers and playmakers

Some of the players were ball boys in 2018 when Briarcliff won its last sectional title.

“It was crazy,” Bears defender Miles Prosperino said. “Bronxville was coming at us the entire time. Coach told us at halftime and before the overtime, we only needed one chance. Theo played a great ball in off the corner and Emilio finished it off. It was electric to say the least.”

Nathaniel Rohde forced the corner with a deep run.

"Games like this, playoffs, are won on set pieces," Briarcliff coach Brandon Beck said. "We had a game earlier against North Salem where we had four set pieces and four goals. So those set pieces are important any time, but especially important during a game like this where it was hard to get possessions, hard to get touches.

"We went into the overtime saying all we needed was one set piece, one throw-in, one corner. Something."

What it means

Breaking up the relentless Broncos' advances required a lot of communication and chemistry. Despite the adrenaline, a relatively young Briarcliff squad never got lost in the moment.

"The best part of this team is how we all play together, how we all have a part," Abud-Chalita said.

Player of the game

Molinoff dropped the corner kick over the defense and into a perfect spot near the far post, making it easy for Abud-Chalita to send everyone home.

By the numbers

No. 2 Bronxville (17-2-1): Miles Jernigan made three saves.

No. 1 Briarcliff (18-0-1): Toby Young stopped two shots.

They said it

"They matched our intensity all over the field," Bronxville coach Donny Lucas said. "They were all over us every time we had the ball. They are the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 team in the state because they are the real deal. We had our chances and they stopped us. It was an entertaining soccer game to close the day."

"It was crazy," Prosperino said of the postgame celebration. "I went over the fans and started cramping up."

Briarcliff plays Section 9 champion Lourdes in a NYSPHSAA subregional at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Hen Hud.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @hoopsmbd.

