Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
East Texas food truck business suffers $100,000 in damages after 18-wheeler crashes into it
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas business suffered thousands of dollars in damages after an 18-wheeler hydroplaned and crashed into their food truck on Oct. 28. Heather Goettle, the owner of Crawfish Cove at 4934 Estes Parkway in Longview, said the crash knocked down their sign and sheared off their gas line. She believes […]
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
85-Year-Old James R Flanagan Died In A Four-Vehicle Crash In East Texas (Upshur County, TX)
Authorities responded to a four-vehicle crash on .S. Highway 271 in Upshur County. The crash claimed the life of James R Flanagan, 85, of Longview. A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a 2021 Kenworth trailer heading south on Highway 271. A Ford Taurus was heading north on the highway at the same time. The trailer crashed with a GMC Pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway and attempted to take an illegal U-turn.
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
scttx.com
SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident
November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
KLTV
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gumbo at Crawfish Cove will return on schedule. That’s what the owner says after an 18-wheeler cab slammed into her business on Friday. Crawfish season is supposed to start on Friday for them, and friends and family have pitched in to help. The...
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
inforney.com
Officials: 1 man dead in Winona mobile home fire
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Winona that left an elderly man dead on Monday morning. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 5:22 a.m. Monday that a mobile home was on fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
inforney.com
Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire
The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee. “An employee notified...
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Saturday. The crash happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 at around 5:50 a.m.
Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son
Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
B93
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 3