ocnjdaily.com
Inbound Lane Closures on Ninth Street Causeway on Saturday
The inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway (entering Ocean City at Ninth Street) will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Trail of Two Cities 5-kilometer run/walk. Drivers may leave Ocean City during that time period using the outbound lanes of the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Upper Township Emergency Management operations center now open
PETERSBURG — Committeeman Mark Pancoast reported Oct. 24 that the Office of Emergency Management operations center in Township Hall is finally fully operational. As part of an agreement with Ocean City, a Public Safety Answering Point recently was installed in the township facility. Pancoast said the technology provides an independent dispatch system for the township that is linked to the one at the Ocean City Police Department.
ocnjsentinel.com
Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins
SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
shorelocalnews.com
On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation
Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
ocnjdaily.com
Shooting Island Topic in Back Bay Lecture Nov. 10
The back bay system and marshlands provide beauty for those living around them on the barrier islands. But the delicate ecosystem is continually at risk due to rising sea levels and coastal storms. The Ocean City Environmental Commission is hosting a lecture titled, “Ocean City’s Back Bays: Past, Present and...
phillyvoice.com
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
seaislenews.com
Public Invited to Sea Isle’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio is inviting the community to gather at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, to commemorate Veterans Day. The ceremony will include patriotic hymns, the placement of floral wreaths around the park’s fountain and words of praise for the men and women who served in the nation’s military.
Vintage NJ: Take A Look Around The Old Zaberer’s In North Wildwood, NJ
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
ocnjsentinel.com
Two County Commission seats up for grabs Nov. 8
Editor’s note: There are four candidates seeking two seats on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Dr. Julia Hankerson is challenging Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes and Republican Andrew Bulakowski. Hayes is running for re-election. The other seat is held by Commission...
ocnjsentinel.com
$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood
LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
A serious crash was reported on Interstate 295 in Camden County, authorities said. The crash with injuries was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 28 in Barrington, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Two lanes were initially closed, according to...
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
Remembering Former Atlantic City Superintendent Fred Nickles
Fred Nickles passed away on June 17, 2017, following a courageous battle versus cancer at age 69. It’s hard to believe that Fred Nickles has been gone for more than 5 years. The vitriol and incompetence exhibited by the current leadership at the Atlantic City Public Schools has made me think a lot about Fred Nickles, lately.
Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash
EGG HARBOR – A teenage passenger required extrication after a crash in Egg Harbor on Tuesday that sent two others to the hospital. Firefighters and police responded to Mill Road in the area Tremont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 am. “A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student (17 years of age) from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling west on Mill Road,” the Egg Harbor Police Department reported. “As the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Ave, a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection. The juvenile driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his The post Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 Teenagers Hurt, Passenger Trapped For 45 Minutes In South Jersey Crash
A passenger was trapped for 45 minutes and suffered serious injuries in a crash in Atlantic County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the crash occurred on Mill Road in Egg Harbor Township, police said. A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student, 17, from...
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
phillyvoice.com
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
