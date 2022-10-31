Read full article on original website
14 shot, including 3 children, on Chicago's West Side
Fourteen people were shot, including three children, Monday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
2 children struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two children were struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. At about 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado northbound in the 2100 block of North Tripp was approaching Dickens, and struck a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, police said. The victims were transported...
Police alert West and Near Northwest Side residents of stolen car ring
Chicago police said there have been 18 thefts of Hyundais and Kias between October 17th and the 29th in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and Palmer Square neighborhoods.
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
CHICAGO - Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night. Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another...
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning. Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired. Several windows of the police station were also hit. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot
CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood
Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
4 People Hospitalized After Overdosing At River North Nightclub, Reports Say
RIVER NORTH — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to reports. About 2:50 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., where four people had overdosed, according to the Sun-Times. One woman was unconscious on a couch and two men were unconscious on the ground, according to CBS2.
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
