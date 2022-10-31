Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada.

The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according to a NBC Miami report .

The child’s mother – Yanet Concepcion – went to the father’s home to look for him. She said it was empty.

“Everything was gone. Everything was gone from his apartment,” Concepcion told NBC Miami. “His phones were off. His mom’s phone was off.”

Police issued a missing person alert, naming the child’s father, Jorge Gabriel Martinez and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales. Royal Canadian Mounted Police took the adults into custody two months later.

