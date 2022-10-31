ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

By Rachel Tucker
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpXc2_0isZg6nx00

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada.

The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according to a NBC Miami report .

Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say

The child’s mother – Yanet Concepcion – went to the father’s home to look for him. She said it was empty.

“Everything was gone. Everything was gone from his apartment,” Concepcion told NBC Miami. “His phones were off. His mom’s phone was off.”

Police issued a missing person alert, naming the child’s father, Jorge Gabriel Martinez and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales. Royal Canadian Mounted Police took the adults into custody two months later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida

ESTERO, Fla. — The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures. Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Graphic Video: South Florida Groomer accused of abusing dogs

Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse.FORT LAUDERDALE - A Boca Raton dog groomer was arrested after he was reportedly caught on cellphone video abusing two dogs. Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., the co-owner of American Dog Pet Grooming, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. According to investigators, an employee at the grooming service shot several videos which purportedly show Camargo abusing two dogs. In one he is shown punching a small dog, in another, he is "forcefully manhandling" a dog as it yelps in a tub, according to investigators. Arrest reports show this was not the first time Camargo has received complaints. However, this was the first time investigators had proof. Camargo is out on bond.
BOCA RATON, FL
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Athlon Sports

Florida Sharks Bully Local Residents

Bull sharks washed shoreward by Hurricane Ian have been terrifying local residents since the category 4 storm plowed a path of destruction throughout the sunshine state.   The Florida Museum of Natural History's former director, George Burgess, claims it is "a juvenile shark...Young Bull ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy