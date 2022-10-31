Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
krwg.org
Silver City Report-the Deming Headlight relaunches, and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest top stories for Silver City Report. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
nmsuroundup.com
OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU
Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
lascruces.com
Los Pastores: A “new” old tradition gracing Las Cruces’ Christmas season
The shepherd Bartolo di Fredi kneels before the newborn baby Jesus. Others have brought gifts to celebrate his birth. The shepherd agonizes, “My gift? I have no gift! O Lord, take me . . . and all I possess . . . a symbol of the world’s forgetfulness of Thee.” This is the end of a liturgical drama of the Nativity — but one with a twist. It focuses, in part, on redemption. But it begins with Lucifer being cast from Heaven. He hears the prophet announce the birth of Christ and is enraged, intent on destroying God’s plan. As the shepherds sit for supper, those who have heard the angelic choir proclaim the birth of Christ tell the others. Bartolo scoffs and chides them. He demands his supper of frijoles, olives, and fish . . . and a pot of ruby wine.
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
krwg.org
Pepper balls launched at group crossing US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents launched pepper balls at a group of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande in El Paso. The agency says one person threw a rock at one agent and another was assaulted with a flagpole. Video captured Monday by the El Paso Times shows Border Patrol agents approaching the group that had crossed the shallow river. One man held a very large Venezuelan flag. Border Patrol spokesperson Landon Hutchens says in a statement that the group of Venezuelan nationals tried to enter the U.S. illegally as they protested along the river.
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past 2 months delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes, to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
lascruces.com
Unique holiday gifts and collectible items
When the United States Mint produced a series of statehood quarters minted 1999 through 2008, I found myself aboard the collectors’ bandwagon, eagerly trying to round up all of them. Although I aborted about halfway through my mission of collecting all 50 state coins, I would bet many folks likely have the full set. Collections can go far beyond coins since having a collection is an incredibly personal experience and can be anything you want it to be. Going on a treasure hunt in an antique or collectible store can be enjoyed across all age groups and everyone stands to find something special.
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First
An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SOLD: What’s In Store For Western Playland Now That It’s Sold?
Going once…going twice…. SOLD TO THE OWNERS OF TRADERS VILLAGE!. That’s right, a borderland favorite has been sold after over 60 years of being a locally owned business. It was announced last week that Western Playland was sold to a Texas Family owned business, Traders Village. “Since...
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas border
EL PASO, Texas – A group of illegal aliens waving huge Venezuelan and Honduran flags clashed with Border Patrol agents Monday after crossing the Rio Grande River, and reminiscent of the “whipping” incident, some of the media were quick to claim agents shot rubber bullets at the group.
UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
