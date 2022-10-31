ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

krwg.org

Silver City Report-the Deming Headlight relaunches, and more

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest top stories for Silver City Report. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
SILVER CITY, NM
nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Los Pastores: A “new” old tradition gracing Las Cruces’ Christmas season

The shepherd Bartolo di Fredi kneels before the newborn baby Jesus. Others have brought gifts to celebrate his birth. The shepherd agonizes, “My gift? I have no gift! O Lord, take me . . . and all I possess . . . a symbol of the world’s forgetfulness of Thee.” This is the end of a liturgical drama of the Nativity — but one with a twist. It focuses, in part, on redemption. But it begins with Lucifer being cast from Heaven. He hears the prophet announce the birth of Christ and is enraged, intent on destroying God’s plan. As the shepherds sit for supper, those who have heard the angelic choir proclaim the birth of Christ tell the others. Bartolo scoffs and chides them. He demands his supper of frijoles, olives, and fish . . . and a pot of ruby wine.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Pepper balls launched at group crossing US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents launched pepper balls at a group of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande in El Paso. The agency says one person threw a rock at one agent and another was assaulted with a flagpole. Video captured Monday by the El Paso Times shows Border Patrol agents approaching the group that had crossed the shallow river. One man held a very large Venezuelan flag. Border Patrol spokesperson Landon Hutchens says in a statement that the group of Venezuelan nationals tried to enter the U.S. illegally as they protested along the river.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past 2 months delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes, to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascruces.com

Unique holiday gifts and collectible items

When the United States Mint produced a series of statehood quarters minted 1999 through 2008, I found myself aboard the collectors’ bandwagon, eagerly trying to round up all of them. Although I aborted about halfway through my mission of collecting all 50 state coins, I would bet many folks likely have the full set. Collections can go far beyond coins since having a collection is an incredibly personal experience and can be anything you want it to be. Going on a treasure hunt in an antique or collectible store can be enjoyed across all age groups and everyone stands to find something special.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

2023 Best Public High Schools in El Paso: From Worst to First

An education analyst website has handed El Paso’s high schools their 2023 report cards. The list was recently released by the research company Niche, which specializes in analyzing public data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education, and user input “to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school…in the U.S.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX

