Read full article on original website
Related
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
CoinTelegraph
Argo Blockchain is at risk of closing if it fails further financing
The London Stock Exchange-listed cryptocurrency firm Argo Blockchain has warned that it’s at risk of ceasing operations due to a lack of financing. The crypto mining company Argo Blockchain continues to explore new financing opportunities after failing to raise major capital from a strategic investor, according to an announcement on Oct. 31.
CoinTelegraph
KyberSwap launches Multichain integration
Seamless, efficient and safe cross-chain swaps with the best rates on 13 chains and counting — only on KyberSwap. Singapore — Oct. 31 — KyberSwap has integrated Multichain to bring even more ease and accessibility to KyberSwap users. So, you can now bridge your token assets from chain A to chain B in a single transaction.
CoinTelegraph
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app
Global digital peer-to-peer payments company MoneyGram announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it plans to...
ZDNet
Singapore explores programmable digital currency use cases with industry trials
Singapore is testing potential uses of "purpose-bound" digital money via trials with industry players, including funds disbursement without requiring recipients to have a bank account. However, it has found no push for a retail central bank digital currency. Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had assessed the use of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitget launches "Bitget Insights" to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights''. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget's crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in
While Bitcoin (BTC) price support may be psychological for some traders, the statistics behind BTC remaining over $20,000 for a week are strong indicators of price support or, in other words, a new bear market floor. Multiple Bitcoin data points might be able to establish a $20,000 support level. Last...
CoinTelegraph
TruckCoinSwap to launch fast free crypto settlements for supply chain at FreightWaves’ Conference
In 2010, a Florida man swapped 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) for two pizzas. This was big news, establishing a value for BTC at $0.0041. Only 12 years later, those same tokens are valued at around $200 million. Today, November 2, TruckCoinSwap’s new digital asset on the Polygon network, TCS token, will be swapped for a freight receivable in a live demo at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight conference. While the future value of the TCS token is unknown, one variable is certain: TCS starts its journey in a U.S. trucking settlement niche exceeding $50 billion a year in transactional volume.
pymnts.com
MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users
MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
CoinTelegraph
Singapore’s MAS says no urgent case for retail CBDC, but launches 4 fast trials of it
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has wrapped up the first stage of its Project Orchid examination of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to the white paper released on Oct. 31, there is no “urgent case” for a retail CBDC in Singapore, but the study envisioned the infrastructure required in case a need arose. It also conceptualized a new model for digital currency — purpose-bound money — and pulled large Singaporean banks and government agencies into the research with a series of trials.
CoinTelegraph
JP Morgan executes first DeFi trade on public blockchain
Multinational banking firm JP Morgan has successfully executed its first ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance (DeFi) on a public blockchain. The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2 — which was established as part of a pilot program to “explore potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets.”
CoinTelegraph
We need to move a lot faster on Global South Bitcoin adoption — Paxful CEO
Cointelegraph hit the gym with Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, to tackle Bitcoin adoption in the Global South. In between sets and a little out of breath, Youssef told Cointelegraph, “The Global South is where we should be looking” for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption. A New Yorker...
cryptoslate.com
Europe targets crypto influencers with new MiCA clause
The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill could significantly impact crypto influencers as some clauses hint at strict regulation. Circle’s EU strategy and policy director, Patrick Hansen, pointed this out, saying that commenting on a digital asset and profiting from it without disclosure could be termed market manipulation.
Investopedia
Hong Kong Embraces Crypto to Rebuild its Reputation As a Fintech Hub
Hong Kong, aiming to rebuild its reputation as a fintech hub and level the playing field with Singapore, may allow retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds. The government has issued a policy statement on virtual assets which is in contrast to mainland China's regressive rules on crypto.
CoinTelegraph
Reserve Bank of India to reportedly launch digital rupee pilot in November
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is on track to debut a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after announcing its digital rupee project in February. The central bank of India will launch the digital rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on Nov. 1, the RBI announced on Oct. 31. The...
Comments / 0