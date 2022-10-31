In 2010, a Florida man swapped 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) for two pizzas. This was big news, establishing a value for BTC at $0.0041. Only 12 years later, those same tokens are valued at around $200 million. Today, November 2, TruckCoinSwap’s new digital asset on the Polygon network, TCS token, will be swapped for a freight receivable in a live demo at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight conference. While the future value of the TCS token is unknown, one variable is certain: TCS starts its journey in a U.S. trucking settlement niche exceeding $50 billion a year in transactional volume.

