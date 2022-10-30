Utah State gets commitment from junior college defensive lineman
Utah State’s 2023 recruiting class now includes a junior college defensive lineman.
Clifton Mosley Jr. committed to Blake Anderson’s program on Sunday — “I’ve waited my turn!! UTAH STATE IM HOME !!!,” he wrote on Twitter.
Mosley has played in five games for Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, this season.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound nose guard has 25 tackles on the year, with 21 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He also has a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.
In Navarro’s most recent game, Mosley had 12 tackles in a 26-7 win over Cisco College.
Mosley will enroll at Utah State in time to participate in spring ball next year, according to Utah State recruiting insider, Brian Phillips , and will have four years to play three.
