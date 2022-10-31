Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
Aloha man accused of 1974 murders of 2 teens: WCSO
An Aloha man was arrested in the decades-old killing of two teenage boys in 1974, investigators announced Friday.
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
kptv.com
Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
Portland woman accused of arson in apartment fire that hospitalized 8
A 51-year-old Portland woman faces charges of intentionally setting a fire last week at a Southwest Portland apartment building that hospitalized eight people, displaced about two dozen residents and killed several pets. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendy Kay Southam on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson,...
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Speed to blame for deadly, single-car crash on Highway 47, police say
Oregon State Police provide details in crash that killed Forest Grove man
kptv.com
4 injured in fiery 3-car crash north of Newberg
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a crash that closed Highway 99 north of Newberg on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Highway 99 just north of Newberg. They said the highway is completely shut down while they work to rescue patients and clear the intersection.
Videos show crash that killed Portland anti-fascist activist, prosecutors say; judge denies bail for suspect
A judge denied bail for a man accused of killing Sean Kealiher three years ago as prosecutors showed videos in court Friday that appear to capture an SUV plowing into the prominent anti-fascist activist and played a recording of the driver’s apparent confession. Christopher E. Knipe, now 47, is...
kptv.com
Teen reported missing in Vancouver found safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu was considered endangered.
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
WWEEK
How Did Two Grant High Students Get From Choir Practice and the Track Team to Allegations of Armed Robbery?
This story, titled “The Boys Next Door,” originally ran in the May 27, 1998, edition of WW. Can he be a choir boy and a cold-hearted robber? A student body president who, in his spare time, points pistols at cashiers?. Authorities in charge of an intense investigation into...
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 47 leaves Forest Grove man dead
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on highway 47 in Forest Grove left a 70-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The driver, Leo Vanderzaden, was driving northbound on Highway 47 at about 11 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the rod in a bend in the highway. He was driving very fast when he left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and flew through the air, hitting several trees. The car finally came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
kptv.com
Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020. On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
thereflector.com
Vancouver man receives eight and a half years in crash that killed Ridgefield resident
A Vancouver man has received more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault from a December fatal accident on an Interstate 5 offramp. On Oct. 17, Derek Cunningham, 34, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court and was sentenced to 102 months...
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
KXL
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
