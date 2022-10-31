FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on highway 47 in Forest Grove left a 70-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The driver, Leo Vanderzaden, was driving northbound on Highway 47 at about 11 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the rod in a bend in the highway. He was driving very fast when he left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and flew through the air, hitting several trees. The car finally came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO