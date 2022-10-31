ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kezi.com

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland woman accused of arson in apartment fire that hospitalized 8

A 51-year-old Portland woman faces charges of intentionally setting a fire last week at a Southwest Portland apartment building that hospitalized eight people, displaced about two dozen residents and killed several pets. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wendy Kay Southam on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson,...
PORTLAND, OR
Law & Crime

Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

4 injured in fiery 3-car crash north of Newberg

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a crash that closed Highway 99 north of Newberg on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Highway 99 just north of Newberg. They said the highway is completely shut down while they work to rescue patients and clear the intersection.
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Teen reported missing in Vancouver found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu was considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Crash on Highway 47 leaves Forest Grove man dead

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on highway 47 in Forest Grove left a 70-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The driver, Leo Vanderzaden, was driving northbound on Highway 47 at about 11 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the rod in a bend in the highway. He was driving very fast when he left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and flew through the air, hitting several trees. The car finally came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020. On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

FOX 12's Kandra Kent talks with one woman who longs to return to her beloved classes. With the holiday season approaching, UPS is in a mad dash to hire workers to fill the demand. 1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no arrests made. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR

