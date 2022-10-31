Redshirt junior midfielder Tommy Visser sends the ball up the field in the game against Indiana on Sept. 14. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s soccer team tied Xavier 3-3 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs end the regular season with a 9-5-3 record and will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO