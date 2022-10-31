Read full article on original website
Newcastle offered €35m for Joao Pedro, might improve offer
A lot of players were linked to Newcastle United through the last couple of transfer windows, but one was truly considered a lock to ink a deal with the Magpies on deadline day: Watford’s striker Joao Pedro. Adam Leventhal of The Athletic is now reporting that there was, indeed,...
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City
When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez help Liverpool to morale-boosting win against Napoli
Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group. Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on...
Manchester United's Impressive October Form Recap
Manchester United have had a very impressive month this October and have played some fantastic football under Erik Ten Hag. The reds will be looking to continue this form into November. United have played 9 games this month and have won 6 games in all competitions in the UEFA Europa...
A Favorable Schedule Ahead For The Liverpool FC Women
The Liverpool FC Women ran the table in the FA Women’s Championship last season, earning promotion back to the WSL after two seasons in the lower division. There was a lot of cautious optimism heading into the season, with Matt Beard and company building a squad that had plenty of WSL experience as well as some exciting younger talents.
Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?
After only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped, Jurgen Klopp could be called to resign. A report came out today that highlights the German Manager's thoughts on this and whether FSG would back him moving forward.
Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus
Liverpool look set to name a strong team for tonight's UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli after crucial players are recorded leaving the team bus.
'It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'
A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Sevilla FC
Manchester City have already locked down the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G, but there is still one more match to play. City host the finale against Sevilla FC at the Etihad this evening. The Sevillistas won’t make it to the UCL Knockouts, but they will still have...
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-0 Win over Napoli
Yet again! Liverpool bounce back from disappointment in the Premier League — where they had lost consecutive games to games in the relegation zone — to outperforming and deservedly beating significantly stouter opposition in Europe. This time, it was Europe’s premier in-form team, Napoli, who were put to the sword, in a game that Liverpool fans have been dreading since the Reds were pummeled 4-1 one by the Partenopei in the opening game of the Champions League back in September.
Liverpool transfer target confirms he would be interested in a move to Anfield
Liverpool transfer target Joao Gomes has confirmed he would be interested in a move to Anfield. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Flamengo youngster Gomes. The 21-year-old is already a regular for Flamengo despite his age, and could be...
Tuesday November 1st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sunderland’s November Preview: What have we got coming up before the World Cup break?
Huddersfield have had a horrid start to the season and are sure to be longing for the World Cup break. They did win on Saturday though, and will be looking to continue the momentum. One to Watch: Michal Helik. Named in October’s Championship team of the month, Helik has been...
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
