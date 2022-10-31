Read full article on original website
62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
Findlay Man Injured in Car/Building Crash
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
Morning fog contributes to crash that leaves one person in critical condition
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after a Thursday morning crash in eastern Allen County. Shortly after 9 a.m., Allen County police responded to the intersection of Morgan Rd. and Dawkins Rd., south of Woodburn for a crash involving a SUV and a dump truck pulling a trailer, with one person pinned inside the SUV.
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Woman Injured Following Shooting Tuesday Evening on McPheron Avenue in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A shooting Tuesday evening in Lima seriously injures a woman, and the suspect is still on the run. The Lima Police Department say, just after 6:30 PM Tuesday evening, officers responded to 459 McPheron Avenue for a shooting. They found 47 year-old Naomi Brenneman of Lima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, there is currently no word on a suspect or person of interest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers, Detective Matt Woodworth, or Detective Matt Boss.
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday has died. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at...
Silver Alert canceled after Spencerville man found safe
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Collin Quaintance has been canceled. Authorities said he was found safe in Ohio. ORIGINAL STORY: ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. Collin is 6′ and 145 pounds. He’s a 20-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was […]
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died, mother says he had mental health problems
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer on Wednesday has died from his injuries. FWPD says officers responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street Wednesday afternoon after they...
Suspect in Car Theft Investigation Arrested Tuesday
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county and occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. According to a report from the...
Lima Man Being Sought After Pursuit; Home Invasion in Lima
A Lima man is being sought after a pursuit in that city early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lima Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle being operated by Laroy “Knowledge” Page. The pursuit...
Ossian man arrested on cockfighting-related charges; more than 100 roosters rescued
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Ossian man is in jail on cockfighting-related charges tonight after state and local authorities say they recovered more than a hundred roosters and hens from his property. The Wells County Sheriff says they were one of a number of agencies that searched the property at...
Lima Municipal Court records
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.
Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult
LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault
LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Marion Man Killed in Marion County Crash
A crash in Marion County this past Saturday night claimed the life a Marion man. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174. 36 year old Ryan M. Cox failed...
