Football: Ohio stuns Buffalo in 45-24 win
Ohio is first in the Mid-American Conference East, and it truly played like it Tuesday night. The Bobcats dominated the Bulls, beating them 45-24 at home. With Buffalo and Ohio being the top two teams in the division coming into the game, it was expected the game would be close. However, almost no one could have expected Ohio to look as good as it did against the team on a five-game winning streak and undefeated in conference play.
Football: Kurtis Rourke proved once again that he is the answer for Ohio
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is back. After playing two of his worst games of the season against Western Michigan and Northern Illinois, he exploded against Buffalo and re-established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Group of 5, outgunning the entire Buffalo offense by more than 100 yards by himself.
Men's Basketball: 2022-23 season preview
Ohio's season didn't end the way it wanted to last year. It lost to Kent State in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament and fell in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. It later lost almost half its team to the transfer portal. But the Bobcats are...
Football: Everything to know about Buffalo
Ohio is facing its biggest test yet. The Bobcats begin Midweek MACtion this week, and it will be no easy feat. As if adjusting to playing in the middle of the week wasn’t hard enough, the Bobcats are facing the top team in the Mid-American Conference East Division: Buffalo.
Student organizations reflect on Fall Semester
Student organizations at Ohio University have been hosting meetings throughout the duration of the semester, and many are seeing an increase in member numbers due to recruitment practices. There are over 500 registered clubs on Bobcat Connect, allowing students access to a wide variety of organizations. Christine Blay, the treasurer...
Ohio University’s physical therapy program receives $1,000,000 donation
On Sept. 30, the Ohio University Physical Therapy Board of Alumni had incredible news come their way. A generous donor wanted to support the program that changed everything for him and the love of his life. Dr. Ashok Gupta, an emeriti professor of marketing at OU, moved from India in...
West Elementary School school to be demolished, replaced with soccer fields
Athens City School District, or ACSD, is demolishing West Elementary School, which will be replaced with new soccer fields. In 2018, a levy was placed on the ballot for that election cycle to demolish the school, among other demolition and renovation suggestions. Voters passed the levy, and the demotion is based on its poor condition of the building.
People flock to Athens dressed in their best costumes
The tradition of wearing costumes on Oct. 31 to celebrate the spooky holiday that is Halloween dates back to 1585 Scotland. During these times, people dressed in costume as a Celtic festival tradition where they would light bonfires and use their costumes to ward off ghosts. Today, the tradition of...
Changing leaves brings comforting feeling
Everybody has their favorite part of the leaves changing colors during the fall, whether it be looking up to a sea of yellow, orange and red or dancing around with the crunch of the leaves under one’s feet. Athens, with its endless wildlife and nature scenes, is the perfect place to admire autumn and all the beautiful things it has to offer.
Months of controversy surround Ohio’s 94th District election
The race for Ohio’s 94th District House of Representatives seat between Tanya Conrath, the Democratic candidate on the ballot, and Republican incumbent Jay Edwards has been contentious since August. On Aug. 14, Conrath said she was approached by the Athens County Democratic Party and was asked to be the...
From the Editor's Desk: ‘The Post’ wins four top-10 honors at national conference
Last weekend, several staffers from The Post traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend MediaFest ‘22, a networking conference hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Association. Posties spent four days at the conference attending informational sessions and meeting students from other...
Weekender Briefs: all things Dads Weekend and more
The Dads Weekend Stargaze, hosted by Outdoor Pursuits, will take place at The Ridges. There will be a short hike around The Ridges followed by a campfire to roast marshmallows. There will also be stargazing and tales of the Ridges. The group will depart at 8 p.m. and return at 10:30 p.m.
Law enforcement reports numerous arrests Halloween weekend
With the return of Athens’ infamous Halloween Block Party, Ohio University’s Halloween weekend was calmer compared to previous years, and arrests and criminal charges were down from 2021. Though the city’s special events made a comeback for the first time since 2020, which were canceled due to the...
