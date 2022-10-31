Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Cardinals: Signing this player would be a huge mistake for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this offseason if they so choose, but investing in this shortstop would come back to bite them. The St. Louis Cardinals are fresh off another disappointing postseason exit where their starting lineup just could not produce the runs needed to beat the best teams in the National League. Many expect, or at least hope, that the Cardinals will improve their offense going into 2023, and one of the best crop of hitters in this year’s free agency is at shortstop.
Astros already trying to bend rules in World Series validates Dodgers fans
You won’t believe this, Los Angeles Dodgers fans … but the Houston Astros have attempted to cheat during the 2022 World Series. Shocker. And once again it’s somehow being downplayed. Commissioner Rob Manfred envisioning this team being punished by the court of public opinion couldn’t be more wrong.
MLB
The latest on White Sox managerial search
CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
Chicago White Sox managerial search shows team’s dysfunction
The Chicago White Sox had their manager. Or so it seemed. Joe Espada was reportedly set to be the White Sox next manager. Then came the news that Ozzie Guillen was set to be interviewed. Suddenly, he was regarded as one of the favorites, with Espada, Guillen, and Kevin Long as the perceived finalists. And then Espada was out of the running and Guillen was set to be the new manager.
Are The San Diego Padres a Postseason Cinderella…Not Exactly
The baseball community felt the clock struck midnight for the San Diego Padres after Philadelphia Phillies left-handed slugger Bryce Harper stroked an opposite-field two-run home run that punched his team’s ticket to the World Series. The timing could not have come at a worst time. The Padres season came...
Report: Bears might not be done with trade activity ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. But it doesn’t sound like general manager Ryan Poles is done just yet. According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, “there’s a bit of chatter...
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: The other Reuschel brother
Pitcher Paul Reuschel #43 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a game at Three Rivers Stadium circa 1975 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Now. I’ve checked a lot of Getty photos over the years and those that say they’re from “circa” a certain year are often... not from that year, as was the case for the sleuthing article I posted here yesterday.
World Series 2022: Philadelphia icon Wawa told fans to take a bite for every Phillies hit before no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies had the mother of all nights to forget in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday, but the local sandwich chain Wawa somehow took an even bigger L. As the Phillies headed into the game on a high note, thanks to a 2-1 lead after...
