shefinds

Megan Fox Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless In A Low-Cut Black Sheer Bodysuit While Brushing Up On Her Witchcraft Skills

Megan Fox is more than ready for spooky season! The Jennifer’s Body icon, 36, stunned fans in a curve-hugging, corset-esque black bodysuit in her latest Instagram post, and posed along with her copy of the book Moon Spells by Diane Ahlquist. The Transformers alum’s bodysuit featured sultry, sheer fabric, and a low-cut, push-up design. She paired the standout piece with black drawstring sweatpants for a chic and cozy monochromatic look. Fox shared images of herself in the outfit with her 20.7 million followers, and took stunning selfies while sitting in a crocheted swing.
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Eveningwear to the Extreme

Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit a red carpet together, the edgy couple are bound to deliver a wild, coordinated style moment (remember her “naked” dress and his bedazzled suit at last year’s VMAs?). Their bold approach was certainly evident at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City last night. The duo took evening wear to the next level, amping up signature formal pieces and making them feel entirely more punk-rock. Kelly even wore a see-through corset!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.  "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
WWD

Heidi Klum Channels Insect Inspiration for Earthworm Costume at Her Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum arrived on the red carpet for her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 in New York City dressed as an earthworm. The model, who’s known for her ostentatious Halloween costumes, donned a series of prosthetics and hours’ worth of makeup to transform into a human-sized earthworm. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More The details of her costume included ridges, a curved head and long tail all to make her worm look as realistic as possible....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Joined by Kids Kaia and Presley During Casamigos Halloween Party

Rande Gerber hosted the annual Halloween party on behalf of his liquor company Spooky season is in full swing in Hollywood! It was a fun-filled evening for the whole Gerber-Crawford family at a star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night. Cindy Crawford stepped out with her children and husband to celebrate the holiday, sporting a western-inspired costume. In brown leather boots, a leather corset top and a lacy white dress, she finished the look with an undone hairstyle and dramatic choker necklace. Her children, Kaia...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
People

Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall

Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
shefinds

Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Edgy in Caged Corset with ‘Targaryen’ Man Bun & Leather Boots at Time 100 Next Gala

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made striking style statements at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields. Serving a punk rocker meets warrior moment, Kelly wore an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a sheer, caged corset that was complemented with long leather sleeves that had built-in gloves. The “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed the eye-catching top with fitted latex pants. To further elevate the moment, Kelly styled his platinum blond hair in an updo, which gave...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Machine Gun Kelly Just Wore A Corset To The Time 100 Gala While Megan Fox Debuted Her Fiery New Red Hair

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox turned heads in equally jaw-dropping outfits as the stylish couple graced the 2022 Time100 Next Gala red carpet this week! The “Emo Girl” hitmaker (real name Colson Baker), 32, donned a sheer, sparkly, bedazzled corset top by Dolce & Gabbana and latex shrug with low-rise, shiny black leather trousers. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, arrived at the New York City event with her fiancé in a strapless, copper, curve-hugging gown from Maison Yeya, and also debuted a fiery new light red hair color to match.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Prevention

See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress

Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Hudgens Channels ‘Black Swan’ In Raven Feather Dress For Jackson Family Halloween: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredible in her latest Halloween costume. The actress, who is known for sharing many memorable costumes around the spooky holiday every year, showed off a long-sleeved black feather dress with a slit and black boots, giving off the perfect black swan look, at the Thriller Night Halloween party on Friday night. She also flaunted matching black eye makeup, lipstick, and long black nails at the bash, which was held by the Jackson family.
