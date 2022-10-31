Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB
After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Convincingly Found their Identity Against Rams
After a disappointing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in a big way in the home of the defending Super Bowl champions. They played their best game of the season and found their identity of having a dominant defensive line and an explosive offense led the way to victory.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
ESPN
Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
Yardbarker
Christian McCaffrey proves to 49ers and Rams that he is a difference-maker
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The first came on October 3 at Levi's Stadium. The second came 17 days later, on October 20, when the 49ers outbid their division rivals for running back Christian McCaffrey. The third came on Sunday when the 49ers used their new offensive weapon to dominate the Rams on their home turf (although, you couldn't tell that by the sea of red in the stands) 31-14.
NBC Sports
CMC's remarkable TD pass vs. Rams reveals wild 49ers QB stat
In his second week in red and gold, Christian McCaffrey already made history with the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. But the record-breaking continues. McCaffrey’s trick play, a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, was the farthest-thrown touchdown pass by a 49er this...
Clayton News Daily
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Player Props to Target
Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping to start off the week with a high-scoring affair between Eagles and Texans on Thursday Night Football. Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dameon Pierce and Brandin Cooks will start in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers deal with six teams (Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Broncos, Browns, Steelers) on bye.
Clayton News Daily
Josh Allen Appears to Have Different Handshake for Every Teammate
It’s clear that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most popular players in the league, both by Buffalo fans and NFL neutrals. It’s also quite evident that the sentiment is true within his own locker room. Case in point: this video, which shows the star quarterback...
Clayton News Daily
Jaguars Spent Months Researching Calvin Ridley Before Trade
Before Trent Baalke made the decision to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday, the Jaguars general manager did his homework on the former Falcons receiver. Baalke spent roughly four months conducting interviews with people close to Ridley as well as undertaking complex negotiations before acquiring the suspended receiver. In fact, the discussions between Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Baalke regarding the acquisition of Ridley began in March as the franchise was searching for a quality wideout.
Comments / 0