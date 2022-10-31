ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Austin Halloween Fireworks

Attend the annual Austin Halloween Fireworks Celebration at Krieg Field! This free fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. and is put on each year to commemorate Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos!. When: Monday, October 31st. Location:. 515 S Pleasant Valley Rd. Austin, TX 78741.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

This Austin ghost tour guide is no stranger to supernatural experiences

“I think it’s very important to just understand what happened in these places that are haunted – just little tidbits of history that you learn when you go to these places,” says Gloria Mendoza. For Gloria Mendoza, a ghost tour guide based in Austin, Halloween isn’t the...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Everything You Need to Know About the Austin Food & Wine Festival 2022

The Austin Food & Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores next weekend, full of food, wine, drinks, and fun. As with production company C3’s other big event Austin City Limits Music Festival, those looking to attend Austin’s largest annual food festival have the best success if they arrive with a game plan.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Five Late-Night Food and Beverage Spots around Austin

Whether preparing for a study session or satisfying a midnight craving, late-night food runs make a crucial element of the college experience. The Daily Texan compiled a list of Austin spots perfect for a late-night bite. This iconic Austin restaurant specializes in unique, flavorful tacos. For meat lovers, Tyson’s incorporates...
AUSTIN, TX

