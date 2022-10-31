Read full article on original website
Related
Flyers’ John Tortorella rips reporters for criticizing Sheldon Keefe amid Maple Leafs’ struggles
The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to a dismal start in the 2022-23 NHL season and it hasn’t taken long for Sheldon Keefe to face some harsh criticism from fans and media. Ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Keefe got an assist from John Tortorella, who came to Keefe’s defense over the media’s treatment of him.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0