This is going to be a somewhat different Threat Level than usual. I've been thinking a lot about what unfolded between players after the Michigan and Michigan State game, which the Wolverines won 29-7. If you need a handy recap of how the Michigan offense and defense performed, the long and short of it was that they were par for the course for most of the season: run the ball a million times with success, don't ask J.J. McCarthy to do too much, stall out repeatedly in the red zone and settle for field goals, and rely on a stout defense to ensure a win.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO