FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
HometownLife.com
These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA cross country regionals
Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association cross country regionals last weekend. Northville and Milford won team championships, while several other programs placed in the top three at their respective regionals to qualify for Saturday's state finals as a team. Plus, we had several individual regional champions, runner-ups and all-region finishers.
FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game
It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
What to know about playoff matchups for remaining Ann Arbor-area football teams
ANN ARBOR – Two Ann Arbor-area football teams will be playing for district championships this Friday. Saline will travel to face Belleville while Dexter will host South Lyon. Here is a look at the two matchups including the head-to-head history on the series and potential games for next week should they advance.
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Detroit News
Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave
Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Player Decision News
It's no secret that there was a massive fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday. Numerous Spartan players attacked cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green following the Wolverines' 29-7 win. Green was hit with a helmet in the tunnel and his father has just confirmed that the family...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
No. 22 Michigan intros new supporting cast in opener with IPFW
Michigan marched through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament last season, but don’t look for the that lineup
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level Imagines a World in Which Rivalries Begin and End on the Field
This is going to be a somewhat different Threat Level than usual. I've been thinking a lot about what unfolded between players after the Michigan and Michigan State game, which the Wolverines won 29-7. If you need a handy recap of how the Michigan offense and defense performed, the long and short of it was that they were par for the course for most of the season: run the ball a million times with success, don't ask J.J. McCarthy to do too much, stall out repeatedly in the red zone and settle for field goals, and rely on a stout defense to ensure a win.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
wkar.org
'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl on Saturday night. Who should be held accountable? Why the rivalry has become 'exhausting'; Mel Tucker weekly presser addressing fight; Halloween chatter | Current Sports | Oct. 31, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the aftermath of the Michigan State / Michigan football game on Saturday, which saw a brawl break out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight has led to the suspension of four MSU players and a pending police investigation. Al gives thoughts on how this rivalry has become 'exhausting', as well as the continued woes of the Spartans on the field. Hear Mel Tucker's statement from today's weekly press conference. Also, we sprinkle in some fun Halloween chatter. Be safe tonight and have fun!
WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field
Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
Michigan State Announces Suspensions For 4 More Players Following Tunnel Incident
On Sunday, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four Spartan players who were seen attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Today, as more evidence of the altercation continues to surface, Michigan State's Director of Athletics and head football coach ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
Michigan’s Newest Horror Attraction: The Big House Tunnel!
From being shoved by Buckeyes to getting kicked by Spartans, you never know what's coming next in The Big House Tunnel!. Spartan Suspensions Only The Latest Drama In The Dreaded Tunnel. Four Michigan State players were suspended Sunday for their assault on a pair of University of Michigan players in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
