Saline, MI

HometownLife.com

These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA cross country regionals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association cross country regionals last weekend. Northville and Milford won team championships, while several other programs placed in the top three at their respective regionals to qualify for Saturday's state finals as a team. Plus, we had several individual regional champions, runner-ups and all-region finishers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game

It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave

Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Player Decision News

It's no secret that there was a massive fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday. Numerous Spartan players attacked cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green following the Wolverines' 29-7 win. Green was hit with a helmet in the tunnel and his father has just confirmed that the family...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Threat Level Imagines a World in Which Rivalries Begin and End on the Field

This is going to be a somewhat different Threat Level than usual. I've been thinking a lot about what unfolded between players after the Michigan and Michigan State game, which the Wolverines won 29-7. If you need a handy recap of how the Michigan offense and defense performed, the long and short of it was that they were par for the course for most of the season: run the ball a million times with success, don't ask J.J. McCarthy to do too much, stall out repeatedly in the red zone and settle for field goals, and rely on a stout defense to ensure a win.
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wkar.org

'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl on Saturday night. Who should be held accountable? Why the rivalry has become 'exhausting'; Mel Tucker weekly presser addressing fight; Halloween chatter | Current Sports | Oct. 31, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the aftermath of the Michigan State / Michigan football game on Saturday, which saw a brawl break out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight has led to the suspension of four MSU players and a pending police investigation. Al gives thoughts on how this rivalry has become 'exhausting', as well as the continued woes of the Spartans on the field. Hear Mel Tucker's statement from today's weekly press conference. Also, we sprinkle in some fun Halloween chatter. Be safe tonight and have fun!
EAST LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field

Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
ANN ARBOR, MI

