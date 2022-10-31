Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
The Hockey Writers
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
FOX Sports
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for...
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen...
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. “We’re a veteran group, so we’re never going to be out of the fight,” Thompson said. “These guys, they know how to win and (we were) confident coming in here after the second period that we were going to find a way to get two points tonight.” Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.
FOX Sports
Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 11/01/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils will play the first game of their Western Canada road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. After a shaky start, the club finished October with a 6-3-0 record including two three-game winning streaks. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team will look to keep their current winning streak alive against Bruce Boudreau and his team.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
FOX Sports
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
Syracuse Crunch struggles continue with road loss at Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks. Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 […]
