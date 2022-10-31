A former Miss Argentina and an ex-Miss Puerto Rico announced on Instagram over the weekend that they are married. In a joint post shared to both their accounts, Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.” The message included what appeared to be their wedding date, Oct. 28, along with heart and ring emojis.

5 HOURS AGO