ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Independent

Matt Hancock - live: Labour accuses ex-health secretary of showing ‘contempt for constituents’

Labour has accused Matt Hancock of treating his constituents with contempt by jetting off to the jungle for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!A Labour Party spokesman said: “Clearly the responsibility of Members of Parliament is to be representing their constituents, whether that’s in their constituency or in Parliament, and that is not what Matt Hancock is doing.“It’s not something that we would support in terms of him doing. I think it shows contempt for his constituents to be going off to Australia to earn money in this way.“I think it also raises questions around the rules...
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation.Results in laboratory settings have been promising, experts say, and the method has been shared with over a dozen traditional growers.Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years.“If climate is challenging us, we are trying to see how we can adapt ourselves. Going indoors means that we are doing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy