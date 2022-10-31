Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location
Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
The Rochester Corner That Takes You on a Time-Warp
Who knew that, just by walking around this corner in southwest Rochester, you could be transported back in time?!?. Let me say first that I'm somewhat addicted to Google Maps. I've always loved maps, even when I was a kid, but the interactivity Google has brought about is really amazing. I use the Google Maps app all the time on my phone.
KAAL-TV
Calvary cemetery in Rochester vandalized Halloween night
(ABC 6 News) – Calvary cemetery in Rochester was vandalized on Halloween night, according to a statement from Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Barron says several graves and the columbarium were covered with hateful and obscene graffiti. Barron says he expresses outrage and assures prayers for the families of the loved ones whose final resting places were dishonored.
Student Seen Pointing BB Gun in Rochester School Parking Lot
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A student at Rochester Century High School is facing discipline after they were seen pointing a BB gun out of a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday. A statement from Rochester Public Schools indicates Century leadership was informed of the incident by students. Officials...
KIMT
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song
Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
KAAL-TV
USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
KAAL-TV
Historic trolley tour to Mantorville
(ABC 6 News) – Climb aboard and take a trip back in time with the Historic Mantorville Trolley Tour. Taking the scenic route from downtown Rochester to Main St. Mantorville, the free ride drops you at the doorstep of the historic Hubble House. “It’s really fun and exciting to...
KAAL-TV
Rochester family goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations, helps local food bank
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly a decade since the Boyer family started to put up their path of inflatables. Today, there are more than 140 inflatables (and counting,) along with 25 animatronics. Homeowner Mike Boyer guesses it takes about 120 – 130 hours to put everything...
10 Best Spots for Tasty Comfort Food in Rochester
We all need it every once in a while: comfort food. Ahhhh... Most of the time it's on days that just didn't go your way, you're exhausted, and you need a little pick me up and comfort food is just the thing. So I wanted to create a list of the best spots for comfort food in Rochester, Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
First Christmas Market of the Season is Next Week in Rochester
It's the beginning of November, Halloween just wrapped up and people are already in the holiday mood! I'm a big fan of the holidays but this is too early for me. But believe it or not, coming up next week is the first Christmas market of the season in Rochester, MN.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
KIMT
Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Park Board approves plan to cover cost of municipal golf courses
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester recently decided it would keep its four municipal golf courses, including Soldier’s Field, if it could come up with a plan to cover the cost. Tuesday night, the Rochester Park and Recreation board got a first look at the plan...
AM 1390 KRFO
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
KAAL-TV
Reflecting on the Halloween Blizzard
(ABC 6 NEWS) – This is something people in Rochester will always remember. 31 years ago, a powerful storm system, which would be referred to as the Halloween Blizzard of ’91 or the Halloween Ice Storm of ’91 depending on where you were at the time, swept across the region.
Early Direct Voting Begins Tuesday at Two Locations in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Absentee direct balloting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow in Olmsted County. Early direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into the ballot tabulator at the early voting election site. Voters also retain the option of placing their absentee ballot into an envelope and having it counted on the night of the election.
news8000.com
Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
