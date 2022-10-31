The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after a denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency room at Freeman Health after her water broke […] The post State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO