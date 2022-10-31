ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Hayward, Wisconsin

Hayward is a quiet city surrounding Hayward Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. This midwestern town’s unique community offers surprisingly diverse tourist attractions. Surrounded by over 2000 freshwater lakes, including the intercity Hayward Lake, Hayward, Wisconsin, provides easy access to fishing, kayaking, ATV riding, hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.
HAYWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
drydenwire.com

Second Spooner Kwik Trip Store Opens This Week

SPOONER, WI — 20 years ago Kwik Trip opened its first store in Spooner, WI. This week, Kwik Trip will be opening its second Spooner location. This Thursday, November 3rd, at 5a, the new Kwik Trip store (aka 'Kwik Trip South') located at N4809 US 63 — just a short distance away from the current location (aka 'Kwik Trip North') located at the US 63 and WIS 70 intersection — will be open for business.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race

Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8

BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Jail Inmate Discovered Deceased

POLK COUNTY — An inmate at the Polk County Jail was discovered unconscious and pronounced deceased after Corrections Officers discovered the inmate in his cell not breathing, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On the morning of Sunday, October 30th, at...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

