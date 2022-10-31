Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
NBC San Diego
Radio Stars Dave and Chainsaw of the DSC Show Hanging up Their Headphones
Dave Rickards and Cookie "Chainsaw" Randolph announced Monday that they would be retiring from the long-running locally based syndicated DSC Show. The morning drive-time radio show, which airs locally on 101.5 KGB, has been broadcasting for a remarkable 32 years (including a blip in 2010 when it was dropped and picked up), a home to a revolving cast of characters.
NBC San Diego
Selena Gomez's Documentary: The Biggest Revelations
"Let me make you a promise, I'll only tell you my darkest secrets." This is the vow Selena Gomez utters at the very beginning of "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," her revealing new Apple TV+ documentary. While the 30-year-old superstar has been open about her major health crises in the past—diagnoses for both lupus and bipolar disorder—Selena has never been more vulnerable than she is in the movie, which premieres Nov. 4.
Mutiny on the Bounty: new Celebrations boxes exile divisive sweet
With its creamy coconut centre, a Bounty bar claims to taste of paradise, but it seems one person’s heaven really is another’s hell: Mars has decided to trial a “No Bounty” tub of Celebrations this Christmas after its consumer research confirmed their status as the least popular sweet.
What is shadowbanning? How do I know if it has happened to me, and what can I do about it?
Tech platforms use recommender algorithms to control society’s key resource: attention. With these algorithms they can quietly demote or hide certain content instead of just blocking or deleting it. This opaque practice is called “shadowbanning”. While platforms will often deny they engage in shadowbanning, there’s plenty of evidence it’s well and truly present. And it’s a problematic form of content moderation that desperately needs oversight. What is shadowbanning? Simply put, shadowbanning is when a platform reduces the visibility of content without alerting the user. The content may still be potentially accessed, but with conditions on how it circulates. It may no longer appear...
Comments / 0