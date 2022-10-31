HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.

12 HOURS AGO