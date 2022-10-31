Read full article on original website
Elon Musk instructs Twitter to reboot Vine later this year: report
Elon Musk has reportedly instructed Twitter engineers to work on reviving the once-popular but now-discontinued video-sharing platform, Vine. The initiative comes amidst Musk’s recent Twitter poll, which asked users if Vine deserves a comeback. During its heyday, Vine was one of the internet’s most popular video-sharing sites. It was...
Tesla Cybertruck mass production to begin at end of 2023
Tesla is planning to begin Cybertruck mass production at the end of 2023, a new report states. Tesla is “in the final lap” of Cybertruck development, CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s Q3 Earnings Call in October. Now the company is reportedly preparing to set potential dates for production goals, with an exclusive report from Reuters indicating mass manufacturing of the Cybertruck is slated to begin at the end of next year.
Tesla Semi accelerates with otherworldy speed and sound in new video
The days of swearing under one’s breath when one finds him/herself stuck behind a semitrailer may be coming to an end, at least to a point. With the Tesla Semi in the picture, faster, quieter cargo trucks will likely be the new norm. This was teased as much in a recent sighting of the Class 8 all-electric truck.
Tesla Roadster, Cybertruck set to return to Petersen Auto Museum in new company exhibit
A massive and comprehensive Tesla-focused exhibit that will highlight the company’s influence on the global automotive industry is set to come to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles starting November 20. Petersen Automotive Museum is hosting a new exhibit called “Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution,” which will...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Elon Musk explains Twitter’s planned paid subscription for verified users
In a response to comments from noted horror novelist Stephen King, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained Twitter’s planned paid subscription for its verified users. Musk also considered adjusting the price for the service. Recent reports have indicated that Elon Musk is initiating the rollout of a paid subscription service...
Elon Musk confirms dissolution of Twitter’s board is temporary & continues to look into banned accounts
Elon Musk confirmed that the dissolution of Twitter’s board of directors is temporary, and he is also actively looking into bans and helping Twitter users. The new Twitter boss said, “this is just temporary,” in response to an article by Tesmanian’s Eva Fox. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Twitter’s board of directors was removed once it was dissolved.
HBO's The Last of Us Release Date, Poster Revealed
HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.
Twitter will not change its commitment to brand safety says Elon Musk
Elon Musk said on Monday that Twitter’s commitment to brand safety is unchanged. This was in response to a statement issued by the World Federation of Advertisers and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). The organization said that it was looking forward to its continued work improving digital media safety and brand safety with the team at Twitter. Along with the statement tweeted as a screenshot, GARM included a link to its website where it called on Twitter to uphold its existing commitments to brand safety.
Under Elon Musk, Twitter is working harder to thwart hateful conduct.
Under the new leadership of Elon Musk, Twitter is working harder to thwart hateful conduct. The new Chief Twit took ownership of the platform just before Halloween weekend and has been rapidly implementing new changes, addressing the needs of Twitter’s users, such as wrongful suspensions and addressing a spike in the use of a racial slur that took place as Twitter transitioned to its new leadership.
Elon Musk is now the sole director of Twitter
Elon Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors and became the sole director of his newly acquired social media platform after removing previous board members. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the board members were removed from the board after its dissolution on Thursday. Elon Musk...
What's new on HBO Max in November 2022
Everything that’s coming to HBO Max in November — What to Watch picks the TV shows and movies to add to your watch list.
‘Roseanne’: One Scene Has Longtime Fans Convinced the Show Is a Prequel to ‘Breaking Bad’
A recently resurfaced clip from Roseanne has fans theorizing that the classic tv sitcom is a prequel to Breaking Bad. Back in 2009, Bob Odenkirk debuted as the slimy lawyer Saul Goodman in season two of Breaking Bad. He later reprised that role for six seasons of the prequel series Better Call Saul. The series, which ended earlier this year, was met with great critical acclaim.
Dreamers rejoice: The Sandman renewed for more episodes
Join us in a toast, will you? Here's to absent friends, lost loves, old gods, and the season of mists — EW can confirm that The Sandman has finally been renewed for more episodes. Following season 1 and a surprise bonus episode released in August, Netflix has given the...
