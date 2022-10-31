Blackhawks Squander Multiple Leads, Fall to Wild in Shootout

After failing to lock things down in regulation, Chicago has now lost two straight games that required extra time.

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago gained two separate leads throughout the game but let Minnesota score shortly after each advantage. Here's how it all played out.

First Period: Wild Expose Hawks' Mistakes

Blackhawks' defenseman Jake McCabe opened the scoring 6:39 into the opening frame. Sam Lafferty shielded the puck as he circled behind the net and moved it back to the point for McCabe, who got a shot through to record his first goal of the season.

But the Wild answered back just 21 seconds later when the Blackhawks got out of position. Matt Boldy snuck behind Chicago's elevated defenders and beat Alex Stalock for his fourth goal of the season. Former Hawks' forward Ryan Hartman picked up the lone assist.

Out of sorts once again in their defensive zone, the Blackhawks allowed the Wild to take a 2-1 lead. Connor Dewar drew defenders out to the corner, which allowed Sam Steel to receive a pass, weave around Stalock, and set up Mason Shaw on the doorstep.

Despite having a much better start than they did Saturday at Buffalo , the Blackhawks trailed the Wild 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Second Period: Blackhawks Find The Equalizer

Some fisticuffs between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild sparked the action early in the second period. After Jarred Tinordi laid a hit on Ryan Hartman near the benches, the two dropped the mitts. A short tie-up ensued before Tinordi dropped Hartman to the ice, which caused the Wild forward to exit the game with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Just over halfway through the middle frame, the Blackhawks evened the score. Philipp Kurashev fired a shot off the boards that served as a pass to himself before he dished to Jonathan Toews, who jammed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury.

With his fifth goal of the season, Toews jumped in front of Max Domi (4) as the Blackhawks' team leader.

Third Period: Exchanging Blows

Andreas Athanasiou provided the first goal of the third period in electric fashion. After collecting a lead pass from Patrick Kane, Athanasiou danced around Matt Dumba and roofed a beautiful backhander past Marc-Andre Fleury.

But as was the case after gaining their first lead of the game, the Blackhawks broke down shortly after. Once again, Chicago's defense got out of position and Matt Boldy made them pay for it.

Things got chippy with 2:35 remaining in the third. Wild forward Tyson Jost boarded Patrick Kane, which prompted Max Domi to jump in and defend his superstar teammate.

The United Center crowd appreciated Domi's willingness to stick up for Kane, but it negated a potential Blackhawks' power play. Domi received instigator, fighting, and game misconduct penalties to end his night early.

Overtime: A Missed Opportunity

The Blackhawks controlled the puck for most of the first half of the five-minute period but failed to register a shot on goal.

After the Wild regained their composure, Alex Stalock had to make a pair of excellent saves, and he also got some help from the post on a shot by Kirill Kaprizov.

But neither team scored and the game went to a shootout.

Shootout: Wild Win It

Luke Richardson elected to let the Wild shoot first. Two Minnesota forwards scored while the Blackhawks couldn't beat Marc-Andre Fleury. Here's how the shootout played out:

Wild: Mats Zuccarello missed

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews missed

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov scored

Blackhawks: Patrick Kane missed

Wild: Frederick Gaudreau scored

Takeaways

With Seth Jones sidelined for 3-4 weeks , Luke Richardson said he would distribute those missing minutes evenly among defensemen. He stuck to that plan as each blue-liner played over 17 minutes. Jack Johnson led the group with 24:20 of ice time followed by Jake McCabe (23:33).

Thanks to an assist on Jonathan Toews' goal, Blackhawks' defenseman Filip Roos recorded his first NHL point. After being a healthy scratch for a handful of games early in the season, he will be relied upon to help pick up the slack in Jones' absence.

Alex Stalock has been an excellent story to begin the season. He stopped 32 of 35 shots but unfortunately picked up the shootout loss. Stalock missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a heart issue , so it's great to see him back in net and playing well.

The Blackhawks should have won this game, plain and simple. Quickly squandering a pair of leads and failing to generate a shot on goal despite plenty of puck possession in overtime cost them the game. While this team isn't built to win many games, Luke Richardson will need to make focus a point of emphasis in order to eliminate these types of lulls moving forward.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Blackhawks remain home to host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Last time out, the Islanders defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 to improve to 5-4 this season. They will visit the Hawks after two full days of rest. Tuesday's puck drop is at 7:30 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .

