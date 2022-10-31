ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAYet_0isZcfHB00

Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.

“I got lucky on Toews,” said Fleury, who played for Chicago last season. “We see so many breakaways in practice. I knew he loves 5-hole; he sells it so well, but I got a piece of it. And Kaner, it’s hard to stay patient.”

Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves.

“It nice to get them right after their goals,” Boldy said. “The first one is a great play by Hartsie (Ryan Hartman) and the second is almost into an empty net. They make it easy.”

“We have to be the one to dictate what goes on in the game,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “And at the end of games.”

Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.

Minnesota had the only shots in overtime, with Chicago goalie Alex Stalock stopping Joel Eriksson Ek with a brilliant toe save on the doorstop. Stalock stopped 32 shots.

“We gave ourself a chance to do good things and didn’t do enough bad things to let the game slip away,” Evason said. “A hundred wins, it’s great. But just happy to get the two points.”

Hartman was injured in a scuffle with Jarred Tinordi in the second period, and didn’t play the final 34 minutes. He went off favoring his right shoulder. The Wild called it an upper-body injury.

SETH JONES SIDELINED

The hard shot Chicago defenseman Seth Jones blocked Saturday night will cost him three to four weeks. X-rays Sunday confirmed a broken right thumb on the shot by Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles

The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
ESPN

Fantasy hockey rankings: How to plan for injuries and returns

Expected missed games are a part of what goes into calculating the projections that fuel the rankings. So when a player make a mockery of the timetable for their return to action, the result is a pretty big swing in the rankings. Brad Marchand, at this time last week, was...
The Associated Press

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. “We’re a veteran group, so we’re never going to be out of the fight,” Thompson said. “These guys, they know how to win and (we were) confident coming in here after the second period that we were going to find a way to get two points tonight.” Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 of 31 shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

3 Keys For a Successful Predators Road Trip

The Nashville Predators may be happy to see the calendar turn to November, as the early part of the season has not seen much success. After the two wins against the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series, the Predators have gone 1-4-1 and have looked really bad in those contests. Now, they leave Smashville for a tough five-game road trip looking for answers on how they can turn their fortunes around.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch struggles continue with road loss at Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks. Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
ABC News

ABC News

892K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy