Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
via.news
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Coffee Futures Falls By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Coffee (KC) is $176.75. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 762, 96.05% below its average volume of 19320.8. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 20.7% in 10 sessions from $13.91 at 2022-10-19, to $16.79 at 16:25 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.751% up from its 52-week low and 6.917% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Hologic Stock Was Up By 9.29% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Hologic rising 9.29% to $74.10 on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Hologic’s last close...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) fell by a staggering 16.33% in 5 sessions from $14.75 to $12.34 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.15% to $14,620.74, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
via.news
Atlassian Stock Falls 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.58% to $173.38 at 15:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Cloudflare Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) slid 9.52% to $50.29 at 15:39 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 1.15% to $14,620.74, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
via.news
MongoDB Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 9.42% to $164.36 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $13.79 at -15.88, to $11.60 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.09% to $10,772.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Shopify Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose by a staggering 21.98% in 10 sessions from $28.35 to $34.58 at 15:21 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Shopify’s last close...
via.news
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
Comments / 0