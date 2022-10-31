(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. The EUR/CHF currency pair is influenced by geopolitical and economic conditions. The European Central Bank, or ECB, sets interest rates for both currencies. Political and economic instability in the Eurozone, such as Greece’s debt crisis, can impact the value of the Swiss Franc against the Euro. Furthermore, the currency pair is susceptible to political uncertainty, such as Brexit negotiations.

14 HOURS AGO