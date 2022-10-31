Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:36 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.739% up from its 52-week low and 3.31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. The EUR/CHF currency pair is influenced by geopolitical and economic conditions. The European Central Bank, or ECB, sets interest rates for both currencies. Political and economic instability in the Eurozone, such as Greece’s debt crisis, can impact the value of the Swiss Franc against the Euro. Furthermore, the currency pair is susceptible to political uncertainty, such as Brexit negotiations.
via.news
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.56% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) jumping 11.56% to $70.49 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 3.36% to $10,524.80. Horizon Therapeutics’s last close was $63.18, 47.59% under its 52-week high of $120.54. About Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is a biotechnology firm...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.21% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 10.21% to $13.39 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85. According to the stochastic oscillator, a useful indicator of overbought and oversold conditions,. Rumble’s stock is considered to be oversold (<=20). More news about Rumble (RUM).
via.news
Shopify Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose by a staggering 21.98% in 10 sessions from $28.35 to $34.58 at 15:21 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Shopify’s last close...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) jumped 9.08% to $116.10 at 14:27 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 9.42% to $70.01 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) fell by a staggering 16.33% in 5 sessions from $14.75 to $12.34 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.15% to $14,620.74, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
via.news
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
via.news
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $13.79 at -15.88, to $11.60 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.09% to $10,772.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Jumps By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 4.22% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,394.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 25725, 99.85% below its average volume of 17649305.31. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Trimble Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped 9.38% to $54.27 at 15:56 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
