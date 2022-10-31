Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Falls By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Coffee (KC) is $176.75. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 762, 96.05% below its average volume of 19320.8. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 208, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516568.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,582.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 133337089, 65.06% below its average volume of...
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 15.88% in 5 sessions from $13.79 at -15.88, to $11.60 at 13:26 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.09% to $10,772.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) fell by a staggering 16.33% in 5 sessions from $14.75 to $12.34 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.15% to $14,620.74, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
Trimble Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped 9.38% to $54.27 at 15:56 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Shopify Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose by a staggering 21.98% in 10 sessions from $28.35 to $34.58 at 15:21 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. Shopify’s last close...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:22 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,827.17. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.43% up from its 52-week low and 38.53% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.751% up from its 52-week low and 6.917% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
Intuit Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) fell 9.04% to $388.85 at 13:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.54% to $10,928.41, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Intuit’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.81% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.81% for the last session’s close. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.07% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.966% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.39% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,906.34. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1268728000, 61.42% below its average volume of 3288635302.68. NASDAQ 100 Range. Regarding...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.09% down. Canopy Growth’s last close was $3.73, 76.63% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) rising 18.41% to $3.73. NASDAQ fell...
Comments / 0