Platinum Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.73% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:51 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $955.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15984, 99.99% below its average volume of 13219092940.29. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.14% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.53% up from its 52-week low and 3.482% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.28% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.408% up from its 52-week low and 4.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Coffee Futures Bearish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Coffee (KC) is $177.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 550, 96.87% below its average volume of 17593.93. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 22% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $1.96 at 2022-10-19, to $2.40 at 13:41 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend.
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:22 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,663.39. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.08% up from its 52-week low and 7.67% down from its 52-week high.
Redfin Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.14% to $4.33 at 15:58 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
Trimble Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) dropped 9.38% to $54.27 at 15:56 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.09% down. Canopy Growth’s last close was $3.73, 76.63% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) rising 18.41% to $3.73. NASDAQ fell...
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.21% Jump On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) rising 10.21% to $13.39 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.89% to $10,890.85. According to the stochastic oscillator, a useful indicator of overbought and oversold conditions,. Rumble’s stock is considered to be oversold (<=20). More news about Rumble (RUM).
